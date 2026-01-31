"Fulfil Ajit Dada's Final Wish": NCP's Jayant Patil Calls For Factions' Merger

Senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction), Jayant Patil, has made a major revelation about the party's efforts to merge with another faction, citing the late Ajit Pawar's insistence on unity. Patil, who has been leading the merger talks, stated that he had taken the consent of all party members before proceeding with the discussions.

He claimed that Ajit Pawar had assured him of the support of all his MLAs in the event of a merger. "He used to say repeatedly, 'Out of my 40 MLAs, 39, or even all 40, will vote exactly as I say. One or two may express opinions here and there, but no one will take a stand different from mine," Patil quoted Ajit Pawar as saying.

Patil emphasised that there is overwhelming support for the merger from all quarters, with everyone urging that it be done as soon as possible.

In a video statement, Patil said, "Ajit Dada was very insistent that we should come together. From our side, there was no opposition from anyone. Therefore, if God grants wisdom to everyone on both sides, this side and that side, to fulfil Ajit Dada's final wish, then that final wish should be carried out. Over the past eight to nine months, it is I alone who has been holding these discussions; there is no need to say that no one else was involved. As the talks began to take place at the Mantralaya, I then started speaking to others as well. I had taken the consent of all the people on our side. He used to say repeatedly, "Out of my 40 MLAs, 39--or even all 40--will vote exactly as I say. One or two may express opinions here and there, but no one will take a stand different from mine." Ajit Dada would often state this position. I would always ask, "Have you conveyed this to everyone with you?" He would say, "Jayant Rao, don't worry at all. Whatever I say, all our MLAs will act accordingly." Therefore, there is no opposition to coming together; on the contrary, there is overwhelming support from everyone. Everyone is saying that this should be done as soon as possible."

Nationalist Congress Party MLA Anil Patil has expressed support for Sunetra Pawar, the widow of the NCP chief Ajit Pawar, to take over the leadership of the party.

Addressing reporters about the party's future, Patil said, "Our efforts are that Sunetra Pawar should handle the leadership of the entire party in the state, as well as the nation."Regarding the possibility of mergers with other parties, Patil stated that the option is currently closed following Ajit Pawar's death, but indicated that party leaders would deliberate on the issue and engage in talks with the National Democratic Alliance before making any decisions.

Patil said, "Our efforts are that Sunetra Pawar should handle the leadership of the entire party in the state, as well as the nation. We got to know about this through the media statements only, but knowledge of all of this only stayed with Ajit Pawar. No open discussions took place on the party platform, and the Pawar family will decide the further course. Discussions will also take place with the NDA, and a decision may be taken thereafter, because the person who was supposed to hold the talks is no longer in this world."NCP is scheduled to hold a meeting this afternoon, after which the party will submit the name for the Deputy CM post.

Sharad Pawar said he has no information about NCP MP Sunetra Pawar's name being proposed for the post of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.

He said, "I have no information about it (Sunetra Pawar's name for the Deputy CM post). Her party must have decided. What I saw in the newspaper today: some names like Praful Patel and Sunil Tatakare who have taken the initiative to make some decisions."

