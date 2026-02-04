Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi Invites Students, Parents And Teachers - Here's When & Where To Watch Live

Prime Minister Narendra Modi uploaded another glimpse of the long-awaited Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) on the official X handle. PM Modi also informed students and parents about the official date for the PPC 2026.

While sharing a short video of PPC, PM Modi wrote on X, "As the Parikshas are approaching, #ParikshaPeCharcha is back too! This time, the Charcha happened with #ExamWarriors in Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati and at 7, LKM in Delhi. As always, it is refreshing to interact with my young friends and discuss stress free exams and several other things.Do watch the PPC Episode on 6th February!"

This year's PPC will be accessible through the official YouTube handle of PM Modi and additionally it will be telecast on DD News. The PPC will be held at Devmogra in Gujarat, Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu, Guwahati in Assam, Raipur in Chattisgarh and Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.

Earlier, PM Modi's official YouTube handle released a short video for PPC, which crossed more than 4.5 crore registrations.

"Believe in your pattern because not everyone knows everything, but everyone knows something," PM Modi said in the video while interacting with students. He further added, "Writing is a must for exams, and whatever you read is stored in the mind."

This year the registration process will be open till January 11, and in the 3 crore registrations, 2.85 crore are students, 17 lakh are teachers, and 3.49 lakh are parents.

During the Charcha, the prime minister will also interact with parents & teachers to help & enable them to support students to accomplish all their dreams & goals.

"Registrations for Pariksha Pe Charcha, the flagship initiative of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, have crossed a historic milestone, with over 3 crore registrations from students, parents, and teachers as of December 30, 2025." said Ministry of Education on X.

This year's theme:

1. Make Exams a Celebration

2. Contribution of Our Freedom Fighters

3. Save the Environment

4. Clean India