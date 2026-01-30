Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Interactive Event Set For Early February

- Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 will be held in the first week of February in New Delhi
- PM Modi will interact with students on exam stress and preparation strategies
- The event will be broadcast live on Doordarshan, private TV channels, and web platforms
The ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha or PPC 2026 will be held in the first week of February 2026. The tentative schedule for the interactive programme was announced by CBSE on X.
CBSE tweeted, "The Hon'ble Prime Minister of India will interact with students for another exciting 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha , tentatively in the first week of February 2026, at New Delhi."
The Hon'ble Prime Minister of India will interact with students for another exciting 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha , tentatively in the first week of February 2026, at New Delhi.— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) January 28, 2026
👥 For: Students (Class VI onwards), Teachers & Parents
📡 Live On:
📺 Doordarshan Channels:… pic.twitter.com/SmcKLoDPdr
The programme will be broadcasted LIVE on Doordarshan Channels DD National, DD News, DD India and major private TV channels, All India Radio (MW & FM). Web platforms of PMO, Ministry of Education will also
have the live telecast of the event.
The Prime Minister will interact with selected participants during the event, answering questions related to exam stress, preparation strategies and overall well-being. Registrations for Pariksha Pe Charcha have crossed a historic milestone, with over 4 crore registrations from students, parents, and teachers this year.
This year's theme:
- Make Exams a Celebration
- Contribution of Our Freedom Fighters
- Save the Environment
- Clean India
PPC is an annual event in which PM Modi interacts with students appearing for board examinations. During the event, he also answers students' queries related to exam stress and other issues. The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the Talkatora Stadium in February 2018.