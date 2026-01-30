Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Interactive Event Set For Early February

The ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha or PPC 2026 will be held in the first week of February 2026. The tentative schedule for the interactive programme was announced by CBSE on X.

CBSE tweeted, "The Hon'ble Prime Minister of India will interact with students for another exciting 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha , tentatively in the first week of February 2026, at New Delhi."

👥 For: Students (Class VI onwards), Teachers & Parents



📡 Live On:

📺 Doordarshan Channels:… pic.twitter.com/SmcKLoDPdr — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) January 28, 2026

The programme will be broadcasted LIVE on Doordarshan Channels DD National, DD News, DD India and major private TV channels, All India Radio (MW & FM). Web platforms of PMO, Ministry of Education will also

have the live telecast of the event.

The Prime Minister will interact with selected participants during the event, answering questions related to exam stress, preparation strategies and overall well-being. Registrations for Pariksha Pe Charcha have crossed a historic milestone, with over 4 crore registrations from students, parents, and teachers this year.

This year's theme:

Make Exams a Celebration

Contribution of Our Freedom Fighters

Save the Environment

Clean India

PPC is an annual event in which PM Modi interacts with students appearing for board examinations. During the event, he also answers students' queries related to exam stress and other issues. The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the Talkatora Stadium in February 2018.