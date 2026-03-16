Royal Enfield GT 650 Rider Flies Off Bike, Dies After Crashing Into Activa

A 17-year-old Class 12 student, out on a bike ride with a group of other bikers, died after he lost control of his two-wheeler during street racing and collided with a scooter in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Naitik Kumar, was riding a Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 towards Janeshwar Mishra Park along with a group of other bikers. As he reached Gate number 5 of the park, Kumar hopped over something on the road. Within seconds, he lost control of the bike and crashed into a Honda Activa in front of him. He then fell onto a divider and suffered serious head injuries.

The Activa slid on the right side of the road, colliding with another bike, a Kawasaki Ninja, which was in the high-speed lane.

The Ninja rider, at the time of the crash, was adjusting his 360-degree action camera mounted on the mirror of the motorcycle - which also captured the horrific crash. The bike, which was being ridden at about 90 kmph, hit the divider, but the biker managed to stay on the two-wheeler.

The video shows another biker riding alongside the Ninja, who also went down on contact with the Activa.

Kumar, the son of an engineer in the Uttar Pradesh electricity department, was rushed to a hospital nearby, where the doctors declared him dead. During the incident, Kumar was not wearing any protective gear - only a shirt, jeans, and a helmet.

The Activa rider and another biker, identified as Aditya Srivastava and Krishna Singh, suffered minor injuries.

Kumar's family refused to get his body's post-mortem and left for their ancestral village in Barabanki for the last rites.

According to the police, they will take action after examining CCTV footage and determining the exact cause of the accident.