PM To Quit At 75, Says Arvind Kejriwal. No Such Rule, Responds Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a rally in Vikarabad on Saturday

Home Minister Amit Shah today returned fire at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief's swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi is setting the ground for Mr Shah to take over as Prime Minister in future.

Mr Kejriwal in his first press conference a day after being released from jail attacked PM Modi as someone who wants "one nation, one leader", alluding to the BJP's push for 'one nation, one election' system.

"These people ask INDIA bloc about prime ministerial face. I ask BJP who will be their PM? Modi ji is turning 75 on September 17 next year. He himself made the rule in 2014 that people aged 75 will be retired. They retired LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan," Mr Kejriwal said.

"He will retire next year. He is seeking votes to making Amit Shah the Prime Minister. Will Amit Shah fulfil Modi ji's guarantee?" said the AAP chief who got interim bail till June 1 to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, already three of the seven phases completed.

Responding to Mr Kejriwal, the Home Minister told reporters the Delhi Chief Minister is hugely mistaken that PM Modi will step aside when he hits 75.

"I want to say this to Arvind Kejriwal and company and INDIA bloc that nothing as such (75-year-old limit rule) is mentioned in the BJP's constitution. PM Modi is only going to complete this tenure and PM Modi will continue to lead the country in future. There is no confusion in the BJP," Mr Shah said.

#WATCH | On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 'Amit Shah will be the PM, if BJP wins' remark, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says "I want to say this to Arvind Kejriwal and company and INDI alliance that nothing as such is mentioned in BJP's constitution. PM Modi is only going to... https://t.co/eJgCHox2Q7pic.twitter.com/bKJQ4OtMhe — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2024

The Home Minister also questioned Mr Kejriwal's "misplaced confidence" and pointed at the interim bail as a temporary relief, but not something that frees the Delhi Chief Minister from the liquor policy case, in which former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has also been jailed.

"Arvind Kejriwal has been given interim bail to hold election campaigns. He prayed in front of the Supreme Court that his arrest was wrong, but the Supreme Court did not agree to it. The interim bail has only been given till June 1 and on June 2, he has to surrender in front of the agencies," Mr Shah said.

"If Arvind Kejriwal considers this as a clean chit, then his understanding of the law is weak," he added.

As part of the interim bail, Mr Kejriwal cannot go to his office, sign official documents, or visit the Delhi secretariat. He has to take permission from the Lieutenant Governor for any urgent documents that need to be signed.

The Supreme Court said the Lok Sabha elections has prompted the consideration of interim bail as at this stage, it is not possible for the court to either conclude the arguments or pronounce the verdict on his petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).