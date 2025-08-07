'Hanging House' Row: Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Leaders To Face Assembly Panel Probe

What was once hailed as a tribute to India's freedom struggle is now at the centre of an explosive political storm in Delhi. The so-called 'hanging house' inside the Delhi Assembly complex, touted as a colonial-era execution site by the former AAP government, is now under fire for being a "complete fabrication." And the fallout just got more serious.

In a dramatic turn during the Monsoon Session, Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta announced that former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, ex-deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and other senior leaders of the previous government will be summoned by the Privileges Committee for allegedly misleading the public and misusing government funds.

"Crores were spent on a structure that was falsely projected as British -- era gallows. Misleading ads were run. But in three days of debate, not one document was presented to support these claims," Mr Gupta said from the Assembly floor. "This only confirms that this was a deliberate act of forgery."

The structure, inaugurated with much fanfare on August 9, 2022, featured a plaque with the names of then chief minister Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Sisodia. It was unveiled on the anniversary of the Quit India Movement, evoking patriotic sentiments and was described as a historical discovery within the Assembly premises.

But according to Mr Gupta, a stack of credible sources, including the National Archives, the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR), IGNCA, and historians from Delhi University, JNU, and the MCD Heritage Cell, have unanimously debunked the claim.

"There is no evidence that a hanging house ever existed here. And there is no tunnel that runs from the Assembly to the Red Fort, as was earlier claimed. The story was scripted for drama, not based on fact," he said.

Mr Gupta, who admitted to initially believing the narrative, said his views changed only after reviewing archival documents and engaging with academic institutions. "Like thousands of others, I too felt patriotic pride when the structure was unveiled. But today, I feel betrayed. It was all a lie," he said.

Now, that commemorative plaque, bearing names of AAP's top leaders, is set to be removed. The Speaker has also directed that the Assembly's heritage building be restored to its original 1912 form, and the historical map from that era be installed inside the so-called tiffin rooms that were previously presented as execution chambers.

Calling the act a "crime of historical distortion," Mr Gupta didn't mince words. "This is not just about bricks and walls. It's about rewriting history for political spectacle. The country will not forgive such acts," he said, adding that the matter has now been formally handed over to the Privileges Committee for a full investigation.

Among those expected to be summoned are Mr Kejriwal, Mr Sisodia, former Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, and ex-deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla, all of whom were closely associated with the controversial inauguration.

The Aam Aadmi Party, meanwhile, hit back hard, accusing the BJP-led Assembly leadership of using the panel for political vendetta. In a statement, AAP called the move "unconstitutional, unprecedented, and designed to weaken democratic institutions."

"It is unfortunate that a Speaker is setting a precedent by summoning a former Speaker before the Privileges Committee," the party said. "Such frivolous matters will not survive judicial scrutiny. We are confident that the constitutional courts will strike this down."