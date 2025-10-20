Advertisement
PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Navy Onboard INS Vikrant Off The Coast Of Goa

PM Modi kept up his annual tradition of celebrating Diwali with the Indian armed forces.

Read Time: 2 mins
PM Narendra Modi addressing the Navy personnel
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept up his annual tradition of celebrating Diwali with the Indian armed forces and celebrated the festival of lights with the Navy personnel onboard INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwar (Karnataka) on Monday.

Addressing hundreds of "brave" Navy personnel, he said he was "fortunate that he is celebrating the holy festival with them".

"Today is an amazing day. This scene is memorable. Today, on one side, I have the ocean, and on the other, I have the strength of the brave soldiers of Mother India," he told them.

"Today, on one side I have infinite horizons and infinite sky, and on the other side I have this giant, INS Vikrant, embodying infinite powers. The glow of the sun's rays on the ocean's waters is like the Diwali lamps lit by brave soldiers," he added.

PM Modi said the INS Vikrant, which is India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, reflects the capability of India's armed forces.

"It brought Pakistan to its knees within days during Operation Sindoor," he said, referring to the conflict in May.

He also said that "extraordinary coordination" among the three services together compelled Pakistan to surrender during Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

INS Vikrant is not just a warship but is also a "testimony to 21st-century India's hard work, talent, impact, and commitment", PM Modi said.

Show full article

