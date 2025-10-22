'I Was Scared': Lithuanian Woman Lights Up Diwali Fireworks For First Time, Video Viral

A Lithuanian woman has gone viral on social media after she shared a video of her bursting crackers for the first time on Diwali. In an Instagram video titled, 'My first time lighting the firework in Diwali in India and in my life', Monika Kunjeswari Dasi revealed that she was always afraid of firecrackers but decided to take the plunge.

"It's my first time lighting up a Diwali firework in India. I was always scared of fireworks because kids used to throw them under my feet that used to make me so angry!!" Dasi captioned the video.

"But this Diwali in 2024, I decided to overcome my fears and finally experience the joy of firecrackers. And honestly... it wasn't that bad," she added.

In the now-viral clip, Dasi can be seen lighting up a flower pot (anaar) using a matchstick on the street before enjoying it from a distance.

Check The Viral Video Here:

Social Media Reacts

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 83,000 views and hundreds of comments as social media users wished her a happy Diwali, whilst others advised her about the proper safety etiquette of bursting crackers.

"Goddess Lakshmi approves this post. Wishing you all divine chaos and endless light this Diwali!" said one user, while another added: "Pls use a sparkler to light the flower pot and always place it to the right so that it doesn't come on your face."

Millions across India and abroad lit up their homes and streets as the country celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights, on Monday (Oct 20). The annual celebration, one of India's biggest festivals, brings together families, friends and communities in a spirit of joy and togetherness.

