Plane Lands On Toyota Camrys Roof Mid-Traffic; New Visuals Emerge

An aircraft's landing on a highway in moving traffic is atypical. Hence, the incident where a light aircraft crash-landed on a Toyota Camry on a highway in Florida is getting significant attention on various platforms. The incident occurred when the multi-engine plane attempted an emergency landing after the pilot reported engine trouble shortly after take off during an instructional flight, as per the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The event took place on Monday at approximately 5:45 pm and was recorded by dashcam footage from a nearby car. Just before this, the pilot of the Beechcraft 55 aircraft had communicated a failure in both engines leading up to the emergency landing attempt.

The video captures the dramatic moment when the pilot tried to safely land the plane on the highway but was unable to avoid a Toyota Camry travelling southbound. The aircraft sharply descended over the highway before colliding with the rear of a sedan. After momentarily bouncing off the roof of the vehicle, the plane lost its landing gear and skidded along the road until it finally halted against the central barrier.

Image Source- Florida Highway Patrol

Fortunately, the 57-year-old driver of the Camry was taken to a nearby hospital with only minor injuries. Both the 27-year-old pilot and his 27-year-old passenger escaped unhurt. Jim Coffey was the one who captured the entire incident on his dash cam.

Recently, new images have emerged online showing the consequences and damage sustained to the tail and roof of the 2023 Toyota Camry, which is clearly a total loss. However, the situation could have been much more serious if the aircraft's wheels had landed nearer to the driver's side.

The crash transpired during a peak commuting time, raising the likelihood of a multi-vehicle accident. Thankfully, the impact was confined to just one vehicle, and there were no fatalities. Reports suggest that the authorities shut down several lanes of the interstate to clear the debris. The road was reopened at around 9 am.