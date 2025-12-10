Video: Plane Hits Car On Busy US Highway, Driver Escapes With Minor Injuries

A small aircraft hit a car while making an emergency landing on a major highway in Florida on Monday. The crash occurred on Interstate 95, a major north-south highway running along the eastern coast. It carries thousands of vehicles daily.

The pilot, 27, from Orlando, and a 27-year-old passenger were aboard a Beechcraft 55 when it suddenly descended onto the busy southbound lanes around 5:45 pm, crashing with a 2023 Toyota Camry driven by a 57-year-old woman. All three survived with only minor injuries. The woman was taken to Viera Hospital for treatment.

James Coffey and his son Peter were driving behind the Camry and captured the crash on their dashcam. The video shows the plane hitting the car, bouncing slightly, and sending sparks on the road.

A plane made an emergency landing on I-95 in Brevard County, FL.



A plane made an emergency landing on I-95 in Brevard County, FL. The plane crashed into a Camry and the driver suffered minor injuries; both people on the plane were not injured... pic.twitter.com/TghZeX8iWB — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) December 10, 2025

“I was pretty terrified for the moment, thinking both of us could roll down that hill because there was an embankment,” James told Fox News. Peter added, “We could have died that could have gone a lot worse. It hit me a day later that I'm really thankful it didn't end badly.”

Two local pastors, Annie and Bernard Wigley, rushed to help the woman immediately after the crash. “Annie Wigley pulled the driver from the vehicle while her husband, Bernard Wigley, recorded the chaotic scene,” authorities said.

Jack's Towing was called to remove the aircraft. The company said this was the first time they had retrieved a plane from I-95 and noted that no jet fuel spilled, preventing a more serious disaster. While the exact cause of the emergency landing has not been confirmed, the towing company suggested the plane may have run out of fuel.

The Federal Aviation Administration will lead the investigation into the incident, and the Florida Highway Patrol continues its crash investigation, as per The NY Post.