"Our Navy Guardian In Indian Ocean": PM Modi's Top Quotes To Navy On Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- Prime Minister Modi celebrated Diwali aboard INS Vikrant with Indian Navy personnel
- He praised the Navy's role in safeguarding global trade routes through the Indian Ocean
- Operation Sindoor's success was due to coordination among the three armed services, PM Modi said
- The extraordinary coordination among the three services together compelled Pakistan to surrender during Operation Sindoor.
- Indian Navy is playing a crucial role in global stability. Fifty per cent of the world's container ships go through the Indian Ocean. Our Navy is the guardian keeping this route safe.
- The night spent yesterday on INS Vikrant is hard to put into words. I saw the immense energy and enthusiasm you all were filled with. When I saw you singing patriotic songs yesterday, and the way you described Operation Sindoor in your songs, no words can ever fully convey the experience that a jawan feels standing on a battlefield.
- I am fortunate that this time I am celebrating this holy festival of Diwali among all you brave soldiers of the Navy.
- Today, on one side I have infinite horizons, infinite sky, and on the other side I have this giant, INS Vikrant, embodying infinite powers. The glow of the sun's rays on the ocean's waters is like the Diwali lamps lit by brave soldiers.
- Today is an amazing day. This scene is memorable. Today, on one side, I have the ocean, and on the other, I have the strength of the brave soldiers of Mother India.
- Everyone wants to celebrate Diwali with their family. I, too, am accustomed to celebrating Diwali among my family members. That is why I come to celebrate Diwali among all of you, whom I consider my family. I am also spending quality time with my family here. This Diwali is truly special for me.
- The deep night of the ocean and the sunrise this morning have made my Diwali special in many ways... From the decks of INS Vikrant, I send Diwali greetings to the people of the country. Most importantly, heartfelt Diwali wishes to your families as well.
- Thanks to the valour and determination of our security forces, the nation has achieved a significant milestone. We are eliminating Maoist terrorism.
- I remember when INS Vikrant was being handed over to the nation, I had said that Vikrant is vast, immense, and magnificent. Vikrant is unique and special. It is not just a warship; it is a testament to India's hard work, talent, capability, and commitment in the 21st century. The day India received the Swadeshi INS Vikrant, our Indian Navy discarded a major symbol of colonial subjugation. Inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, our Navy adopted a new flag.
