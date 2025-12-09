In A First, Delhi To Celebrate Diwali In December For UNESCO List Push

The Capital is gearing up for a grand cultural showcase as the Central government prepares to host a special Diwali celebration on December 10, timed strategically with India's push for the festival's inclusion in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) list.

Delhi is currently hosting the 20th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for Intangible Cultural Heritage, a six-day global gathering taking place from December 8 to 13. With delegates from around the world in the city, the government is treating the moment as an opportunity to present Diwali as a defining element of India's cultural identity.

The Red Fort has been marked as the main venue, where top dignitaries and international representatives will witness cultural performances, ceremonial lighting of diyas, and curated exhibitions showcasing traditional arts linked to the festival.

To ensure the city mirrors the festive pitch, the Delhi government has been instructed to illuminate key buildings, install decorative lighting, place diyas across public spaces, and organise cultural programmes in various districts. The aim: make the Capital look like it's in full Diwali bloom.

Delhi's Cultural Minister Kapil Mishra, speaking to NDTV, confirmed that the city government will hold its own celebrations in sync with the larger showcase. "Tomorrow, the Delhi government will celebrate Diwali at Dilli Haat. The entire Cabinet will be present. All government buildings will be decorated, diyas will be lit at the Red Fort, and Diwali markets will be set up across the city," he said.

The preparation is already visible on the ground. On Tuesday evening, the Delhi Secretariat lit up in a striking display of festive colours- orange, white, and green illumination wrapped across the facade, with golden roofline lights adding a celebratory glow.

Decorative LEDs lined the entrance as officials worked late into the evening to prepare the city's visual backdrop for the UNESCO events.

The minister said that the December 10 showcase is designed as a cultural pitch, positioning Diwali as a global symbol of harmony, light, and heritage, and strengthening India's case for its inclusion in UNESCO's prestigious list. He added that Diwali's universal message of "moving from darkness to light" makes it a powerful representative of India's spiritual traditions and cultural continuity.

The Delhi government has also appealed to citizens to participate in the celebrations across the city, encouraging people to join the festivities with a spirit of unity and cultural pride as the Capital prepares to host the global spotlight.