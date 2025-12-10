Chandni Chowk, Red Fort Light Up, Why Delhi Is Celebrating Diwali Today

Delhi is set to celebrate Diwali today, with government buildings decorated and diyas illuminated at the popular places, including Red Fort. The celebrations are part of India's push to have Diwali included on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) list.

As part of the festivities, the Chandni Chowk area will be decorated with colourful rangolis, and special Diwali markets will be set up across the city.

Fireworks will also light up the night sky. Additionally, the Ministry of Culture has directed that all World Heritage Sites across the country be specially illuminated with diyas to mark the occasion.

Why Delhi is celebrating Diwali now

Delhi's December Diwali celebrations are linked to India's effort to get Diwali recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage. The city is hosting the 20th session of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Committee for Intangible Cultural Heritage, a six-day global meeting from December 8 to 13.

Since delegates from around the world are in the city, the government is using this occasion to showcase Diwali as an important part of India's culture. Diwali's proposal is expected to be discussed on December 9 and 10.

In its submission for Diwali, India described the festival as one of the most widely celebrated in the world.

Where are the celebrations?

The Red Fort is the main venue for this year's Diwali celebrations. Top officials and international guests will attend to see cultural performances, the ceremonial lighting of diyas, and exhibitions related to Diwali. The goal is to make the Capital look like it's in full Diwali celebrations.

On Tuesday evening, the Delhi Secretariat was lit up in a beautiful display of festive colours, orange, white, and green. Golden lights on the roofline added extra sparkle and celebratory glow across the country.

Decorative LED lights were also placed at the entrance to make it look festive for the UNESCO events and Diwali celebrations.

Chhath Puja proposal

The UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee meets every two years, with the next meeting scheduled for 2027. India has already proposed Chhath Puja for consideration in the next cycle.

So far, UNESCO has recognised 15 Indian traditions as intangible cultural heritage across five different categories, and India hopes Diwali will join this list in the current meeting.