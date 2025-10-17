"New India Doesn't Endure Terror Silently": PM Modi On Op Sindoor At NDTV World Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the era of a "silent India" in the face of terrorism is over, asserting that the country now gives a "befitting response" to those who threaten its security. Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2025, the Prime Minister referred to Operation Sindoor as an example of India's decisive stance on cross-border terrorism.

"Now, the self-reliant India does not stay silent. It gives a befitting response through surgical strikes, airstrikes, and Operation Sindoor," PM Modi said, drawing applause from the audience.

The Prime Minister's remarks come weeks after heightened tensions with Pakistan following India's cross-border military operation. On May 7, Indian forces executed coordinated strikes targeting multiple terror infrastructure sites across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan's Punjab province.

The operation, conducted jointly by the Indian Air Force and the Army, used stand-off precision missiles to destroy facilities linked to terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The strikes followed a deadly assault in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives. India's retaliatory action - Operation Sindoor - neutralised more than 100 terrorists associated with the three Pakistan-based terror groups.

Speaking on India's economic resilience amid global instability, PM Modi noted that while much of the world grappled with conflicts and economic slowdowns in the post-pandemic years, India maintained steady growth.

"Soon after Covid, headlines were dominated by conflicts and wars. But India kept moving forward. In the last three years, our average growth has been 7.8 per cent. Just two days ago, merchandise export data showed India's exports have grown by 7 per cent," he said.

The NDTV World Summit 2025 opened in New Delhi on Friday with an eclectic gathering of global leaders, policymakers, and cultural figures.

Among those who spoke are Prime Minister Modi, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and former Australian PM Tony Abbott.

The Summit also features artists and innovators, including Grammy Award-winning composer Ricky Kej, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar.