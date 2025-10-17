NDTV World Summit 2025 LIVE News: The 2025 edition of the NDTV World Summit - NDTV's flagship event - begins today, and will feature a host of leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, former Australian PM Tony Abbott, and former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.

Several other leaders, cultural icons, business leaders, innovators and voices of imagination, including Grammy winner Ricky Kej, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar, are scheduled to converge for a dialogue that will be rooted in thoughtful exploration of what it means to navigate complexity with clarity and conscience.

As the world moves between contradiction and creativity, between exhaustion and emergence, this summit seeks to help find paths for truth, hope, transformation and reconciliation.

The NDTV World Summit 2025 - a two-day event - is where inherited realities will meet unwritten futures - a space to challenge what is, disrupt what no longer serves, and design the world as it ought to be.

Here Are Live Updates On NDTV World Summit 2025: