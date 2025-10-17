NDTV World Summit 2025 LIVE News: The 2025 edition of the NDTV World Summit - NDTV's flagship event - begins today, and will feature a host of leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, former Australian PM Tony Abbott, and former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.
Several other leaders, cultural icons, business leaders, innovators and voices of imagination, including Grammy winner Ricky Kej, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar, are scheduled to converge for a dialogue that will be rooted in thoughtful exploration of what it means to navigate complexity with clarity and conscience.
As the world moves between contradiction and creativity, between exhaustion and emergence, this summit seeks to help find paths for truth, hope, transformation and reconciliation.
The NDTV World Summit 2025 - a two-day event - is where inherited realities will meet unwritten futures - a space to challenge what is, disrupt what no longer serves, and design the world as it ought to be.
Here Are Live Updates On NDTV World Summit 2025:
'Thrilled, Looking Forward To Meeting PM Modi At NDTV World Summit': Rishi Sunak
Britain's former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also said he is thrilled and looking forward to participating at the NDTV World Summit 2025. In a video message, Sunak also mentioned he wants to meet his "good friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is one of the key faces of the event.
"Hi India, this is Rishi Sunak. I am thrilled to be at NDTV's World Summit at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. I'm looking forward to discussing the future of global growth with India's rising stars," Sunak said.
"And of course, looking forward to seeing my good friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, and meeting the young leaders who are shaping the future. I'll see you there," the Indian-origin former prime minister of Britain said.
'Look Forward To Meeting PM Modi At NDTV World Summit': Sri Lankan PM
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya earlier said she was "excited" to participate in the NDTV World Summit 2025.
Amarasuriya, who arrived in India and landed in Delhi on Thursday, told NDTV: "I am very excited, and I am looking forward to it very much and to meeting Prime Minister Modi as well."
In a video message last week, Amarasuriya shared similar joy and expectations from the visit. "I am looking forward to participating in the NDTV World Summit, where I will have the opportunity to engage with global leaders and thinkers. I hope to share Sri Lanka's perspectives on international cooperation and economic resilience, and contribute to meaningful conversations on the pressing challenges of our region and the world," she said.
Global Leaders Converge In Capital For NDTV World Summit 2025
NDTV proudly presents its flagship event, NDTV World Summit 2025 - Edge Of The Unknown: Risk, Resolve, Renewal - where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak on "Unstoppable Bharat: The Force of Now" today.
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron, BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar and actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ishaan Khatter will also be among the guests who will speak during the two-day event at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, starting today.
Stay tuned for all the live updates on the NDTV World Summit 2025.