India's Neighbourhood First Policy Helping All: Sri Lanka PM At NDTV World Summit

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya said today that India's neighbourhood first policy is helping all the neighbouring countries.

Delivering the keynote address at the NDTV World Summit on "Steering change in uncertain times", she also thanked India for its support during the economic crisis in 2022.

India, she said, "redefined leadership" during the crisis.

Amarasuriya, who had studied in India in the 1990s, said, "Standing here in Delhi, feels like coming a full circle".

"In 1991, I was a student here at Hindu College navigating a period of flux. It was a period of change. Returning now, I have seen India transform. It's a vibrant country of 1.4 billion," said Amarasuriya, who was appointed Prime Minister last year and is the third woman in the neighbouring country to hold the post.

