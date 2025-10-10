Meet Parag Khanna, AlphaGeo CEO, At NDTV World Summit 2025

Parag Khanna, the founder and CEO of AlphaGeo, will attend the NDTV World Summit on October 17. At the two-day summit in New Delhi, heads of state, policymakers, business leaders, scientists and cultural figures will come together to deliberate on some of the most urgent global challenges and emerging opportunities.

Meet Parag Khanna

Parag Khanna is a global strategy advisor, bestselling author and founder and CEO of AlphaGeo, an AI-powered geospatial analytics platform focused on future-proofing global investing in times of rising volatility. His expertise spans geopolitics, international relations and economic strategy.

Khanna has authored seven internationally bestselling books, including MOVE: Where People Are Going for a Better Future (2021) and The Future is Asian (2019). He also wrote a trilogy on global order. His works have been translated into more than 20 languages. Recognised globally, he has been listed among Esquire's "75 Most Influential People of the 21st Century" and featured on WIRED magazine's "Smart List."

Academic And Professional Credentials

Parag Khanna holds a PhD in international relations from the London School of Economics and bachelor's and master's degrees from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service. He has served as a visiting senior fellow at the LSE Data Science Institute, a visiting research fellow at ADIA Labs and was an inaugural YPO Leadership Fellow.

His past roles include serving as an adviser at the US National Intelligence Council. He has also been a senior research fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy and has held positions at the Brookings Institution, World Economic Forum and Council on Foreign Relations in New York.

Global Advisory Roles

Khanna has provided strategic briefings to governments and multinational corporations worldwide, covering systemic risks, technological disruption and economic planning. He currently advises Gulf Capital, sits on advisory boards including Henley & Partners, and contributes to policy initiatives in the UAE and Singapore.

Adventurer And Explorer

Born in India and raised in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), New York and Germany, Khanna has travelled to over 150 countries. He has undertaken extensive overland journeys, climbed peaks over 20,000 feet and trekked in mountain ranges such as the Alps, Himalayas and Tien Shan. In addition to exploration, he is also a competitive tennis player.

Media Presence

A regular commentator in global media, Khanna's essays have appeared in publications like The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Washington Post, TIME and Forbes, among others. He has appeared on CNN, BBC, CNBC, Bloomberg, Al Jazeera and other broadcasters. Khanna's TED talks have been viewed over three million times.

NDTV World Summit 2025

The 2025 NDTV World Summit is set to convene a lineup of global leaders, cultural figures, business strategists and innovators. The event aims to promote dialogue focused on addressing complex challenges with clarity and conscience.