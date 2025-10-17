"Old Global Order Gone, There Will Be More Multipolarity": Rishi Sunak To NDTV On Tariffs

The old global order that people of his generation grew up with "is gone" and the focus will now be on multipolarity and domestic capabilities, former UK Prime Minister Sunak has said.

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit on Friday, Sunak also spoke about the India-UK trade deal and how China doesn't play by the same rules as others.

In a discussion with a panel of NDTV CEO and Editor-In-Chief Rahul Kanwal, Senior Managing Editor Vishnu Som and Managing Editor Padmaja Joshi, the former UK prime minister was asked about barriers being created in a world that was one common trading block, especially as a result of the tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

Sunak responded, "The old global order, or globalisation, that I grew up with, which came into place after the fall of the Berlin Wall, that is gone and I don't think it is coming back. But a couple of themes are clear: There will be more multipolarity in the world - and India is an example of that - and I think the second is countries everywhere are focused much more on domestic capabilities."

