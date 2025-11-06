Watch: Rishi Sunak And Akshata Murty Go Head-To-Head In Lighthearted Maths Challenge

A lighthearted maths face-off between former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty has taken social media by storm. A video of the couple competing against each other in a friendly maths challenge has got over millions of views. The fun contest was organised to promote their charity, The Richmond Project, which works to improve numeracy skills across the UK.

In the competition, both Sunak and Murty were given buzzers, while a volunteer read out maths questions of different difficulty levels.

Watch video here:

Whoever knew the answer first had to press the buzzer and respond. The early questions were quite simple, including ones like simplifying the fraction 12/18 and finding the prime factors of 40.

Sunak explained that he often helps his children with their math studies, and that's why he answered many of the initial questions before Murty.

But as the two were given worksheets with more difficult questions, the competition became more exciting. Sunak solved the first question quickly, while Murty took the lead by answering the next question in a much shorter time.

Social Media Reaction

This entertaining math competition went viral on social media. Viewers praised Sunak's speed and his light-hearted competitive attitude.

One user commented, "He is trying to emphasize on the fact that maths is extremely important and that is true in all honesty. Basic maths is important skillset for every individual especially simple calculations done mentally and that creates a better future for any society."

Another user added, "What a true gentleman and a real lady! Love to watch a genuinely great couple."

A third user called them "brilliant."