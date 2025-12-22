Shilpa Shetty Dances To Viral Akshaye Khanna <i>Dhurandhar</i> Song, Praises Ranveer Singh

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has been receiving rave reviews since its release in theatres on 5 December. The film has also earned a whopping Rs 555.75 crore approx. at the domestic box office in 17 days, as reported by Sacnilk. Now, actress Shilpa Shetty has taken to social media and hailed the film after watching it. Not just that, she also joined the viral FA9LA trend, grooving to the popular beats and recreating Akshaye Khanna's dance steps.

What Shilpa Shetty Wrote In Her Post

Sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "Fan toh mila nahi lekin mai fan ho gayi hu, toh yeh trend karna banta tha. @ranveersingh aapka time aa gaya... underplayed, nuanced and fit the character to the T. #AkshayeKhanna, OMG... aura maxxx @actormaddy, no one could have played it better than you @rampal72, a revelation @duttsanjay, rockstar as always."

She added, "@gauravgera, @manavgohil & @therakeshbedi were fantastically cast and that credit goes to @castingchhabra for putting it all together. Special mention to @shashwatology for the bg score and music, it's my favourite playlist right now."

"And @adityadharfilms, you truly are a visionary. You've made one of the most patriotic films I've seen in a long time. Take a bow to the entire team of Dhurandhar," added Shilpa.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar has made it to the top ten highest-grossing Indian films ever at the domestic box office. The film has now moved ahead of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, taking the 10th position. Animal had earned Rs 553 crore in India during its theatrical run.

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh in the lead role, with Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

The makers confirmed a sequel in the post-credit scene and revealed that the film is scheduled to hit theatres on 19 March next year.



