Who Is Philip Green, Australian High Commissioner Set To Attend NDTV World Summit 2025

Philip Green, Australian High Commissioner to India, will be a part of the NDTV World Summit 2025 on October 17 in New Delhi. The two-day event brings together global leaders from politics, science, technology, and business.

Green will be joined by Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, and Dr Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India, for a discussion on crafting the next world order.

Meet Philip Green

Philip Green is a senior Australian diplomat with extensive experience across four continents. He has served as ambassador or high commissioner to Germany, Singapore, South Africa, and Kenya. He was appointed High Commissioner to India in June 2023.

Achievements

Philip Green has played a major role in shaping Australia's foreign policy. He oversaw the rollout of Australia's Indo-Pacific Strategy in 2017 and led the development of the country's Quad policy from 2017 to 2019.

He helped finalise the Enhanced Strategic Partnership with Germany and the Australia-Germany Hydrogen Accord in 2021 and strengthened ties with Singapore by concluding the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and upgrading the Free Trade Agreement in 2016.

Earlier, he served as Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd's international adviser and as chief of staff to the foreign minister. He also led the Secretariat for the Review of Australian Intelligence Agencies and was awarded the Order of Australia Medal for his role in responding to the Bali terrorist tragedy.

Philip Green's Education And Personal Life

Philip Green holds a Bachelor of Arts (First Class Honours) and Bachelor of Laws from the University of Sydney. He also holds honorary degrees from James Cook University and Murdoch University.

Green is married to Professor Susan Marks, a professor of international law at the London School of Economics and a fellow of the British Academy.

Philip Green As High Commissioner To India

Appointed in June 2023, Green is accredited to both India and the Kingdom of Bhutan. He is a non-resident ambassador to Bhutan. He is committed to advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement between the two nations.

About The NDTV World Summit 2025

