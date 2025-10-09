British High Commissioner To Attend NDTV World Summit 2025: All About Lindy Cameron

British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, is set to attend the NDTV World Summit on October 17. The two-day event, to be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, is bringing together leaders from politics, science, technology, and business for discussions on global innovation and collaboration.

Meet Lindy Cameron

Lindy Cameron has served as the British High Commissioner to India since April 2024. She represents the UK government and works to strengthen diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties between the two nations.

Lindy Cameron As Head Of NCSC

Lindy Cameron was the CEO of the UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). She led the centre's response to hundreds of cyber incidents, improved the security of critical national infrastructure, and guided initiatives in emerging technologies and cybersecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lindy Cameron's Role In National Security

Lindy Cameron has more than two decades of experience in international development, national security, and crisis management. She held senior roles in the Department for International Development (DFID) and the Northern Ireland Office.

Her work took her to Nigeria, Vietnam, the Balkans, Iraq, and Afghanistan. She also led DFID's humanitarian and conflict policies in the Middle East and served in the Cabinet Office, Foreign Office, and Ministry of Defence.

Lindy Cameron's Early Life And Education

Born in Northern Ireland, Lindy Cameron began her career in the private sector before joining DFID in 1998. She holds a BA in Modern History from Oxford University, a Masters in Law and Diplomacy from the Fletcher School at Tufts University, and studied at the UK Defence Academy. She is also a Policy Leaders Fellow Alumna at the Centre for Science and Policy.

About The NDTV World Summit

The NDTV World Summit 2025, on October 17-18, brings together heritage and innovation. It is a space to challenge conventions, reimagine systems, and design the world of tomorrow.

The summit will revolve around three key themes: