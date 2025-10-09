Rare Glimpse From Ranthambore: Mother Tiger Fights Daughter Over Territory

Tourists at Ranthambore witnessed a rare and intense wildlife spectacle on Tuesday, when the famous tigress Riddhi (T-124) clashed with her daughter Meera over territory in Zone 3 of the reserve. Catching tigers' antics is rare and unusual during a jungle safari.

During a morning safari, the mother and daughter tigresses were first spotted near each other. Soon, Meera challenged Riddhi in an attempt to claim her territory. Almost immediately, this challenge turned into a violent fight. Both tigers roared loudly, and their sounds echoed through the jungle. The struggle was short but intense, with Riddhi winning the fight. Meera gave up and ran back into the forest.

Mother Tiger & Daughter Fight Over Territory



This happened in Ranthambore National Park, India. pic.twitter.com/JmHuWUqi2z — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) October 8, 2025

Both Riddhi and Meera sustained injuries. Forest officials confirmed that it was a territorial fight, a natural part of wildlife behaviour, especially as cubs grow older and start seeking their own space.

The clash comes as Riddhi's three cubs grow older and begin to establish their own territories separate from their mother. Wildlife experts say that when a cub tries to claim its own area, its first challenge is usually with the mother.

According to Ranthambore National Park, tigress Riddhi belongs to the fifth generation of the famous tigress Machali. She is the daughter of Tigress Arrowhead and is said to be just as strong and impressive as her great-grandmother.

Riddhi has now made her own territory within her mother's area and can be spotted at Padam Lake, Raj-Bag, Malik Lake, and Mandoob area in Zones 3 and 4.

The territory is considered the heart of Ranthambore, where the legacy of dominant tigresses began with Machali, followed by her daughter Sundari, then Krishna, Arrowhead, and now Riddhi.

Earlier, a male tiger, about 3.5 years old, died in a fight over territory at Ranthambore National Park in the Ama Ghati forest area. Initial reports suggested that T-2309 died in a territorial fight with another tiger, T-120 (Ganesh), who is 6.5 years old.