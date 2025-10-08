"Looking Forward To Participating In NDTV World Summit": Sri Lankan PM

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya will take part in the NDTV World Summit when she arrives in India next week. This will be the 55-year-old South Asian leader's first official visit to the country.

The Summit, to be held on 17th and 18th October, is a global conversation of immense consequence.

"I am looking forward to participating in the NDTV World Summit, where I will have the opportunity to engage with global leaders and thinkers. I hope to share Sri Lanka's perspectives on international cooperation and economic resilience. And to contribute to meaningful conversations on the pressing challenges of our region and the world," PM Harini Amarasuriya said in a video message.

The theme of the 2025 edition is 'Edge of the Unknown: Risk. Resolve. Renewal'. It is an invitation to confront uncertainty with imagination, to see resolve not as reaction but as deliberate intention, and to embrace renewal not as a return to the past but as the creation of futures yet to be defined.

"This will be my first official visit to India as a Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. India and Sri Lanka, as you know, are bound together by history, culture and shared values. Our relationship is one of great depth and importance and I look forward to using this opportunity to strengthen our cooperation in every sphere, such as trade, investment, education, development and beyond," said the Lankan Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will headline the summit. Other prominent names are two former Prime Ministers: Rishi Sunak of UK and Tony Abbott of Australia.

A powerful constellation of leaders, business architects, innovators, cultural figures, and moral thinkers will also join the dialogue.