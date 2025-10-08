Merritt Moore At NDTV World Summit 2025: Ballet Blends With Quantum Physics

The upcoming two-day NDTV World Summit on October 17-18 will bring together an extraordinary gathering of minds from the fields of politics, science, technology, and business.

Attending the first day of the summit is Dr Merritt Moore, who will be exploring how artificial intelligence (AI) and human intelligence can co-create the future, and why emotional creativity might just be humanity's next big advantage.

Meet Dr Moore

Dr Moore is a scientist who splits her time between physics labs and ballet studios.

Dr Moore is known for her groundbreaking work in quantum computing and robotics. But she has also danced with some of the world's top ballet companies, proving that science and art can't just co-exist but even thrive together.

Dr Moore As A Physicist

Dr Moore attended Harvard University and majored in physics. In 2011, she graduated magna cum laude from Harvard and then attended the University of Oxford from 2012 to 2017, where she earned her PhD (Doctor of Philosophy) in Atomic and Laser Physics.

Dr Moore concentrates her research on robots and quantum physics. She published her first paper in 2013, which talked about using a system of qubits and CPHASE gates to try to create a more efficient quantum computing system.

Three years later, in 2016, she published her second paper, which talked about the development of a system that combines quantum computing with classical computing implemented on separate servers.

From 2022 to 2024, Dr Moore was appointed Distinguished Artist in Residence, Adjunct Professor of Practice, at the New York University (NYU) at Abu Dhabi.

Dr Moore As A Ballerina

Dr Moore started dancing professionally in 2008 during her sophomore year at Harvard. At the university, she was part of the Zurich Ballet and joined the Boston Ballet, the English National Ballet, and the Norwegian National Ballet.

With her robots, she has performed at Boston Ballet, Forbes Women's Summit, Switzerland, Germany, LA, Bucharest, and Harvard AI Opening.

Achievements

Dr Moore has been featured in TIME, Financial Times, Vogue, BBC, and many more. She was awarded Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2018.

She was also one of the 12 selected candidates to undergo astronaut selection on the BBC Two reality series "Astronauts: Do you have what it takes?"

About The NDTV World Summit

The NDTV World Summit 2025 is where inherited realities meet unwritten futures-a space to challenge what is, disrupt what no longer serves, and design the world as it ought to be.

The summit will trace three arcs-Risk: Not as a fear, but as a frontier; Resolve: Not as a reaction, but as an intention; and Renewal: Not as restoration of what was, but as regeneration of what could be.

As the world moves between contradiction and creativity, between exhaustion and emergence, this Summit will offer a multitude of directions for truth, hope, and transformation. For reconciliation. Across longitudes, in a brave new world.

The Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi will host the NDTV World Summit from October 17 to 18.