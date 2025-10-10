Nick Booker, Co-Founder Of IndoGenius, To Attend NDTV World Summit

Nick Booker, the co-founder at IndoGenius, will be among the attendees and speakers at the NDTV World Summit in New Delhi. The two-day event on October 17-18 will bring global leaders from politics, science, technology and business under the same roof to discuss innovation, collaboration and the challenges shaping the future.

Advising Global Institutions

As co-founder and CEO of IndoGenius, Nick Booker advises international universities, companies, government agencies, and investors on building engagement with India. His clients include the New Zealand Prime Minister's Scholarship for Asia, the Australian Government's New Colombo Plan, and many universities and organisations from the UK, US, Germany, France, New Zealand, and Australia. He has also collaborated with the British Council, UKIERI, the Institut Francais, the European Commission, and the US Department of State.

Creating Learning Opportunities In India

Over the years, Booker has created some of India's largest experiential learning programmes. More than 1,600 international students have participated in IndoGenius's in-person study abroad initiatives, while over 10,000 have joined virtually. Booker's work includes helping universities establish local representation in India, managing research collaborations such as the Obama-Singh Grant, and supporting institutions in designing India-specific strategies and business plans for new campuses.

Through IndoGenius, Booker has helped connect international students with over 400 internships across 60 Indian and multinational companies, NGOs, and schools. Partner organisations include Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Air India, and Grant Thornton, among others. These programmes aim to give students practical experience and a better understanding of India's business and cultural environment.

Driving IndoGenius' India Initiatives

Founded in 2010 by Nick Booker and Meetu Booker-Soni, IndoGenius helps universities and government agencies build partnerships with India. The organisation recently completed a major study for the UK India Education Research Initiative (UKIERI) on the future of Indian higher education.

Under Booker's leadership, IndoGenius is involved in a joint-venture project in Madhya Pradesh to develop a new city with an international airport, industrial parks, and a huge research-led university campus. The organisation is also creating mobile learning apps to provide free education to Indian students.

NDTV World Summit 2025

The NDTV World Summit 2025 will bring together leading voices from around the globe to explore the opportunities and challenges of a rapidly changing world. The two-day summit will centre on the theme "Risk, Resolve, and Renewal," focusing on the challenges, opportunities, and forward-looking solutions that will define the next decade.