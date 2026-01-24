More People Ride Mumbai Local Than New Zealand's Population, Says Influencer

Social media influencer IndoGenius, whose real name is Nick Booker, has sparked fresh conversation about Mumbai's iconic local trains with a recent Instagram video. In the clip, Booker is seen riding a Mumbai local train, capturing the packed compartments and fast-paced daily commute that defines life in the city.

He captioned the video, "Riding Mumbai locals, fastest way to get across the city. Amazing to think there are more people on Mumbai trains each day than there are people living in New Zealand." The video's most striking element was an overlay text that read: "More people ride Mumbai locals each morning than live in New Zealand."

The comparison is rooted in official figures. New Zealand's estimated population stands at 5,330,600, according to provisional data as of March 31, 2025. In contrast, data from the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) shows that nearly 8 million commuters use Mumbai's suburban railway network every day.

Often described as the city's lifeline, Mumbai's local train system connects 119 stations and spans around 450 kilometres. Despite overcrowding and daily challenges, the network remains the fastest and most affordable way for millions to travel across India's financial capital.

IndoGenius' video about Mumbai's local trains quickly went viral, getting over 6,000 views within just 30 minutes of being posted. This shows how fascinated people are with the massive scale and importance of Mumbai's local train network in daily life.