Watch: Elderly Woman, 89, Sells Bracelets In Mumbai Local Train, Inspires Internet

Inspiration can be found in the most unexpected places. It might come from a young child's curiosity about the world or an elderly person's meticulous dedication to their work. An Instagram user found it in a Mumbai local train after spotting an elderly woman selling beaded bracelets at the age of 89. Shared by Meeta Tushit Shah, the video shows her gently approaching the frail-looking woman and asking her name. Kamalaben Mehta, the elderly, replied before revealing that she lived in Nalasopara.

"Both heartening and strengthening? Met an eighty-nine-year-old lady climbing into the Mumbai local train in the afternoon, selling bracelets," Shah captioned the accompanying video.

Inspired by the strength of Kamalaben, Shah said she wanted to buy her entire stock but could not do so as she did not have enough cash on her.

"I wished to buy all but couldn't due to limited cash. She stated that she had to pay her family for her stay but didn't give her address so the family wouldn't face shame. Women empowerment indeed."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

'Salute Her Strength'

As of the last update, the video had garnered nearly two million views and hundreds of comments as social media users marvelled at her grit while others came forward to help her.

"This aunty used to sell in trains when I was in junior college and now I am 40. Salute to her for this strength," said one user, while another added: "I met her in the train and she refused to take a help. She asked me to buy something. She is very kind and nice."

A third commented: "Someone, please, share the contact details. Will move her to good quality assisted living near Mumbai, and she will be taken care of for life with the care and dignity our elderly deserve."

A fourth said: "Yes I bought the bracelet from her just because she was working at this age and I never took off the bracelet as a sign of luck. She sells one just for 40. Do buy from elderly people guys."