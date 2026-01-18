Watch: Driver Stops Mumbai Local Train Mid-Departure To Allow Elderly Woman To Board, Wins Hearts

A heartwarming video is going viral on social media showing a Mumbai local train driver stopping a departing train to allow an elderly woman to board safely. The incident occurred at a busy Mumbai railway station and has been widely praised as a powerful reminder of humanity in a fast-paced city.

Captured by videographer Om Tripathi, the video shows an elderly woman's determination to board a departing train. The woman, using a stick for support, is seen carefully making her way towards the train as it starts to move away from the platform. In a display of kindness and patience, the train driver slows down and brings the train to a complete stop, allowing her the time she needs to safely board the train.

"Humanity still exists," the caption of the video, which has amassed over 1.4 million views, reads. "This wasn't just a train that stopped, but proof that compassion is still alive," the caption added.

Watch the viral video here:

Internet users have dubbed the driver a "real-life hero" for prioritising compassion over strict scheduling. Many Mumbaikars commented that such small acts of kindness are what define the true "Spirit of Mumbai".

One user wrote, "Palghar railway station, if the train would have left there would have been no train for next two hours. Respect for the motorman."

Another commented, "thats is respect for elders, the driver and the train has nothing to lose just for stopping 2 more second." A third said, "Mumbai local Loco pilots are amazing always. Personally witnessed this."

"Same thing happened with me, I was running to catch the AC train and driver saw me. So he kept the doors open," a fourth added.