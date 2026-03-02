Viral: Singer Karan Aujla Pays Auto Drivers' Fines While Travelling In Mumbai

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla is making headlines again, but this time it is not because of a new song or a big concert. A video of him helping auto-rickshaw drivers in Mumbai has gone viral and won praise from fans online.

In the clip shared on social media, Aujla is seen travelling in an auto-rickshaw around the city. During the ride, he reportedly found out that the driver had a large unpaid traffic fine. Without making a big show of it, the singer paid Rs 17,000 to clear the driver's penalty.

Shortly after, another auto driver came forward and asked Aujla for help with his own pending fine. The driver reportedly said that even a small contribution would help him. Aujla then gave Rs 5,000 towards the second driver's dues.

In the videos, a small crowd can be seen gathering around him. Some people took photographs and thanked him for his support.

Fans praised the singer for his thoughtful act. One fan commented, "This is the best kind of flex," while another wrote, "That's a different kind of satisfaction." Many others appreciated his simple and kind gesture.

The incident comes soon after Aujla's recent concert in Delhi, which was part of his P-POP Culture India Tour. The show reportedly attracted more than 75,000 people, making it one of the biggest single-day crowds for a Punjabi artist in India.

His tour will now continue in several other cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ludhiana.

