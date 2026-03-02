Viral Video: Chaos At Karan Aujla's Delhi Concert, Fans Slam 'Pathetic Management'

Singer Karan Aujla's much-anticipated Delhi concert descended into disorder on Saturday night, with long delays, fights, and crowd trouble leaving fans frustrated and disappointed at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

What Happened

Multiple videos shared on social media showed massive queues, confusion at the box office, and attendees claiming that some people gate-crashed the event.



In one clip, a crowd gathered in front of the ticket counter demanding entry bands as police tried to manage the situation. A social media user alleged that passes and bands were snatched from the box office and resold at higher prices inside the venue, while some valid ticket holders said they were denied wristbands and entry. One wrote, "Pathetic event management by @district_india for Karan Aujla, Delhi concert."

People literally stood for hours, hundreds involved in a stampede..

The bands were not issued.. Literally paid 6k for DOGSHIT.



How tf did you think you'd accomodate hundreds of people in a fucking redi? pic.twitter.com/M6Whz30Vkd — K V Aditya (@KVAditya8) February 28, 2026

Footage from inside the stadium captured a violent altercation in the VVIP lounge. The video shows an argument escalating, with one man on the ground being punched repeatedly, and a second person kicking him during the fight. The cause of the fight remains unverified.

The Delhi show - part of Aujla's P-POP Culture India Tour - reportedly drew over 75,000 attendees, making it one of the largest single-day gatherings for a Punjabi artiste in India. Despite earlier traffic advisories issued by Delhi Police, many attendees complained of venue mismanagement and insufficient on-ground security.

Following Delhi, Aujla's tour is scheduled to continue across 11 Indian cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow and Ludhiana, among others.

This is not the first time crowd trouble has been reported at a Karan Aujla show. On November 23, 2025, during the Rolling Loud India festival at Loud Park, Kharghar (Navi Mumbai), a performance was disrupted after a physical altercation in the audience. That incident reportedly involved Nigerian influencer Agu Stanley Chiedozie and another attendee.



