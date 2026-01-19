Canadian Rapper Reacts After Parul Gulati Defends Karan Aujla Amid Cheating Allegations

Punjabi rapper-singer Karan Aujla landed in controversy after Canada-based rapper Ms Gori publicly alleged that Karan hid his marriage while in a relationship with her. Amid the ongoing chatter, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 actor Parul Gulati defended Karan and shared a post to slam Ms Gori's allegations.

Following Parul's post, Ms Gori shared a post on her Instagram Stories, asserting how people jump to "shame" a woman.

"This is why women don't speak up because people think they can judge what they don't understand. They jump to shame a woman for coming forward. This is actually teaching me so much about what, as a community around the world, we need to stand up for," Ms Gori wrote.

In her video, Parul narrated an incident of meeting Karan Aujla and what followed. Parul, a die-hard fan of Aujla, met him at an event and briefly interacted with him on Instagram.

She revealed that while they initially followed each other, Karan eventually unfollowed her and removed her from his followers list.

"This man, to keep his wife happy and make her feel secure, will do anything," Parul concluded, defending Karan amid the allegations.

Questioning the basis of Ms Gori's claims, Parul asked: "Don't you have Google? I am going to call your post absolutely BS. She clearly knew that taking his name and talking about him would get her views."

Karan Aujla's wife Palak also reacted to Parul's video with a brief comment that read: "Sorry haha."

What the Canada-Based Artist Claimed

Known for songs like Tauba Tauba and Softly, Karan came under scrutiny after a Reddit thread went viral. In the thread, a Canada-based artist claimed that Karan hid his marriage during his relationship with her.

The woman further claimed that she was "silenced and publicly shamed," stating that Karan's team reached out to an Indian influencer to spread false information to cover up the situation.

Her statement read: "I work in Hollywood film and was silenced and publicly shamed after a private relationship with Karan Aujla, which I entered without knowing he was married. Aujla's team then reached out to an Indian influencer to share false information to cover it all up."

She added: "Police in Canada and the US are looking at it. False criminal allegations were then circulated about me, went viral in the West, and were quietly kept out of India. A major US media outlet is now preparing to interview me, and for the first time, I'm choosing to speak on this. I believe I have the right to share my story. Since doing so, multiple celebrities in India have reached out privately, saying they're inspired by me speaking out."