Rs 100 For 1 Water Bottle? Outrage Over Pricing At Karan Aujla's Concert In Delhi

A social media user sparked an online debate about overpricing at live events after he revealed that water bottles were being sold for Rs 100 outside a venue in Delhi, where famous Punjabi singer Karan Aujla performed recently. The video shared on Instagram shows the content creator asking about the price of the bottled water. The vendor replied, "Rs 100."

"Mtlb kuch bhi yr," the user wrote as the caption of the video, expressing shock. The clip gained massive traction, with over 64,500 views, on the platform. Online users also shared their opinions. One said, "Concert tickets are already expensive and now water costs this much?"

"This is why attending big events becomes stressful," a second user said. "People have no option once they are inside or near the venue," and another added, "Basic necessities should not be overpriced at public events," a third noted.

Aujla's concert in Delhi was a massive hit as he kicked off his P-Pop Culture India Tour 2026 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on February 28. As per reports, the event drew over 75,000 fans, who witnessed the singer's dramatic zip-line entry while performing On Top.

He performed popular tracks like Softly, Winning Speech, Admiring You, IDK How, and also interacted with the fans.

However, concert-goers reported some issues. Apart from high prices outside the venue, the event faced criticism for poor management, with fans waiting hours, and some band passes not honoured. Multiple reports said that a violent fight broke out in the crowd, sparking outrage against organisers.