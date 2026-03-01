Linkin Park Drummer Plays Gully Cricket In Mumbai, Wins Hearts: "Just Gotta Fit In"

Linkin Park's drummer, Colin Brittain, was recently spotted playing gully cricket with locals in Mumbai. The video, shared on the official Instagram account of the band, shows Brittain joining a group of cricket enthusiasts on the streets, trying his hand at batting, and interacting with the players. Brittain, who joined Linkin Park in 2024, won fans over with his casual and down-to-earth gestures. The locals initially didn't recognise him, and it was only when one of them asked, "Are you guys the band?" that they realised the identity of this world-renowned musician.

"You just gotta fit in, dude," the caption of the video read.

Brittain's gully cricket adventure took place during the band's Lollapalooza India 2026 tour. Linkin Park performed in Bengaluru on January 23 and Mumbai on January 25, marking their first-ever show in India. He also worked with Mike Shinoda on various projects and co-produced the band's comeback album "From Zero".

Social Media Reaction

The post gained massive traction with over 2.5 million views and 145,400 likes. Hundreds of users commented on the post, praising the musician. "I was so happy to see the band in India! There are many soldiers there who have waited a long time for this moment. May they receive more and more," one user wrote.

"These kids have no idea how lucky and blessed they are to have met Colin Brittain. I wish I was there," another user wrote.

"As an Indian, Colin playing Cricket has gotta be the coolest thing I've ever seen, lol," a third said.

While many wondered how the locals didn't recognise the drummer, one user suggested, "He probably knows and heard of @linkinpark . It's just that he might have not recognised Colin cuz he's new to the band. That's why he referred to them as 'THE BAND?'."

"You could realise that from his expression once he got the confirmation from Colin and started calling his friends. Lucky lads!" the user added.