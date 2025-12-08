Fan Grabs Kanika Kapoor During Live Concert In Meghalaya In Viral Video, How She Reacted

Kanika Kapoor performed at the Me'Gong Festival in Meghalaya on Sunday night (December 7) and faced something unsettling. A fan went up on stage while she was performing and grabbed her.

What Went Wrong At Kanika Kapoor's Concert?

A fan unexpectedly came on stage and grabbed her legs while she was singing. The incident occurred mid-song, catching both the audience and Kanika off guard.

Security personnel reacted quickly, rushing to the stage and pulling the man away before the situation could escalate further.

Despite the chaos, Kanika maintained her composure and didn't let the incident affect her performance. Videos of the moment are now circulating online, with many praising her for handling the situation with grace.

One fan club shared the video writing, "Shameful Fan Behaviour! Respect artists at concerts. I hope kk is okay now @kanik4kapoor. I really goosebump to watch this clip How can you do it guys very shameful every, every Artists deserve respect when they are performing."

It further read, "It's truly disappointing to see fans crossing boundaries and disrupting the show. No performer should have to deal with this kind of harassment. We stand with Kanika Kapoor! Last night's Kanika Kapoor concert was epic, but this moment was hard to watch. Fan interactions should never turn into physical disturbance. Let's remember concert etiquette and respect the personal space of the artists."

"Such a frustrating moment! Just trying to enjoy the music and then this happened. Why do some people think it's okay to disrupt a performance like this? This is not how you show your love for an artist." Read the full caption here and take a look at the post.

This incident adds to a growing list of cases where public figures have faced unexpected intrusions by fans. Just recently, actress Ariana Grande experienced a similar situation during the premiere of Totally Wicked.