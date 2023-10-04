Paris Fashion Week: Kanika Kapoor Makes Polka Dots Haute At Louis Vuitton Show

Kanika Kapoor is taking over Paris with her chic style

A glittering group of guests is a common sight at high-end fashion shows and so was Louis Vuitton's, where an array of celebrities continued the fashion cycle. Among many was singer Kanika Kapoor who brought her style power forward as she made a case for a statement celebrity arrival. The grand celebrity assemblage took over the streets of Paris in the utmost stylish way. Encapsulated with elements of street style, Kanika donned a pick from the Louis Vuitton X Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama collection that featured the artist's original motifs. Kanika's personal style is often etched with feminine factors and she added a dash of it to her chic street style in a boss lady version of the denim.

The singer took denim style to another level in a pantsuit that came with the brightest elements in the form of colourful polka dots. Paired with high-waist pants, Kanika's look perfectly radiated a high-end street-style chic vibe. She teamed it with a white crop top and her impeccably styled coiffure added an extra layer of poise to the ensemble. With a signature Louis Vuitton clutch and golden heels, her attire was indeed complete.

That's not all. A closer look at her style and you will notice the perfectly defined beauty details. She ditched the classic hairstyles and instead added symmetry to her style with a sleek tied look. Her choice of graphic eyeliner and dewy glam perfectly sealed the deal for her.

Kanika Kapoor's offbeat street style seemed perfect for Paris Fashion Week.