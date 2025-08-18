Kanika Kapoor Claims Singers In India Get Rs 101 For Their Songs: "They Say That They are Doing You A Favour"

Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor made a shocking claim in a recent interview, claiming singers in India get Rs 101 for their songs.

What's Happening

During a conversation with Uorfi Javed on her show Bunkk with Uorfi, Kanika shared singers in India don't get paid well.

Talking about the systematic failure and financial distress of singers she said, "Singers don't really get paid. Main saare contracts dikhaati hu, 101 rupees milte hain. (I can show you all the contracts. I was paid ₹101). They say that they are doing you a favour. I can talk to you about the greatest singer of India. I am not going to give names, but very obvious. I don't think that even he is being paid for most of his greatest songs ever. Or has any publishing, or has any royalty structure. There is nothing like that in India today."

Sharing the bleak picture, Kanika added, "Only if you are alive and you are able to sing, agar aapki awaaz chal rahi hai, aur aap shows kar paa rahe hain. Jab tak aap shows kar paa rahe hain, tab tak aapko paise milenge. Kal ko kuchh ho jaaye to koi pension plan nahi hai singers ke liye (As long as your voice is working and you're able to perform shows, you'll keep earning. But if something happens tomorrow, there's no pension plan for singers)."

About Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Kapoor's meteoric rise can be traced back a decade ago, crooning for Sunny Leone in the song Baby Doll. The song cemented her position as the sensational singer in the industry. Later, Kanika's hit songs credit includes, Lovely (Happy New Year), Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan (Roy), Desi Look (Ek Paheli Leela), and Beat Pe Booty (A Flying Jatt).

In recent times, she's seen lending her voice for the new version of Gori Hai Kalaiyan from Mere Husband Ki Biwi, featuring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. The lyrics were penned by IP Singh, music was composed by Akshay & IP, and Badshah added his signature rap to the song.