Uorfi Javed Wanted A Bigger Kitchen Island Because She Might Want To Dance On It, Reveals <i>Million Dollar Listing India</i> Realtor Hem Batra

It's not a challenge selling properties to celebrities for Delhi-based luxury real estate powerhouse Hem Batra because that's what his profile is all about. And yet, like every other property deal in his profession, Hem Batra had a completely different stint on the second season of Sony LIV's web series Million Dollar Listing India based in the Delhi-NCR region.

Hem Batra, known for navigating complex, high-value deals with unmatched expertise and passion, said seeking out properties for popular social media influencer and actor Uorfi Javed was a "colourful" experience.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Hem Batra said, "Uorfi was great. The requirements were a little bit more colourful than my regular clients. But it was fun showing her the property, talking to her, taking her perspective. For example, someone would use a kitchen island to simply cut vegetables or keep the crockery. She wanted a bigger kitchen island, because she told us that at times, she might just feel like dancing on top of it. But then Uorfi is Uorfi."

Asked what was the budget that Uorfi Javed set for the property, the renowned realtor said she gave him the range between Rs 25-30 crore.

"But actually what she was looking forward to was double the price. So, you want something but you have some other range in your hand and that is where exactly we come into the picture then try and settle," he added.

Hem Batra also spoke about how a celebrity is not that entirely different from a regular buyer.

"It's not a challenge selling properties to celebrities because that's what my profile is. This is something that a normal buyer does because they have their own set of expectations out of a property when they are buying.

"Somebody like Uorfi would want something flamboyant, would like to showcase the lifestyle that she's a part of. On the other hand, I have a couple of other celebs who might just want something very private. Privacy is the biggest concern for them. The transaction should not go all about in the market altogether. It's a combination of both, more like a reflection of their personality," he said.

The realtor, founder of South Delhi Farms and Floors, has a clientele ranging from top cricketers to members of the media fraternity.

Protecting the client's privacy, Hem Batra said the budget range of property that he has sold to any individual celebrity is anywhere between "Rs 15 crore to Rs 50 crore".

Are celebs stingy about investing money in a luxury property even though they are loaded?

Hem Batra gave a measured reply. "It's very subjective. I might have Rs 100 crore in my pocket but I'd not want to spend it all on my home, rather use it in my business. Or maybe I have Rs 10 crore but I would want my family to have a house which is worth Rs 20 crore," he said.

"Once they like something they would want to close it as soon as possible without considering anything else be it numbers, dates, or the vaastu. It is more or less that 'This is something that I like and just get that for me'. This is a phenomenon that I have generally seen with celebs," he noted.

While the first season of Million Dollar Listing India centred more on transactions, Hem Batra said the second season is more about striking work-life balance, calling it a "more humane journey altogether".

Million Dollar Listing India season two, which is streaming on Sony LIV, gives the viewers a peek into grander homes, bolder deals, and offers exclusive access to India's most coveted luxury estates.

