What Is 'Dopamine Menu', The No-Phone Way To Lift Your Mood

Life has a way of winding us down. The monotonous daily routine and the constant urge for something to break the cycle often make us reach for our phones. But what if, instead of defaulting to the nearest screen, we opted for small, meaningful activities that help us get out of the lull? Enter the dopamine menu – a carefully curated list of things that bring you joy in your day-to-day life.

What Is The Dopamine Menu?

According to Mayo Clinic, a dopamine menu is a list of mood-boosting activities categorised like a restaurant menu (e.g., appetisers, entrees, desserts) to help increase dopamine levels and motivation. It provides a structured way to choose healthy, rewarding activities as an alternative to mindless scrolling or other habits that provide quick but less fulfilling dopamine hits. The goal is to use these intentional activities to gain energy and momentum for more difficult tasks.

How To Make Your Own Dopamine Menu

In a post shared on X, user @vitaminchex shared an example of a dopamine menu. The 'starters' on the list included quick and short activities that only take a few minutes but can boost your dopamine. Examples: walking for 5 minutes, doing the dishes, making tea, taking a dance break, journaling, drinking a glass of water, and taking a shower.

'Mains' feature more time-consuming activities, which would take a good hour or so out of your day. Examples: spending quality time with someone, playing with your dog, working out, making a nice meal, reading a book, taking a long walk, and listening to a podcast.

As for 'sides', they include activities you can do while completing a more mundane task. Examples: listening to music, walking on your treadmill while working, setting a timer to beat the clock, or snacking on something.

'Desserts' represent occasional treats that you enjoy once in a while – often followed by regret or discomfort due to overindulgence. Examples: scrolling on social media, watching TV/movies, and playing video games.

That is not all. The post also recommended activities for "specials". These are rare treats that aren't always accessible but are incredibly enjoyable when you get the chance to experience them. Examples: travelling, concerts, and shopping sprees.

can i introduce y'all to the concept of a dopamine menu? https://t.co/yhWK9tXAdo pic.twitter.com/0IgKaF4BhK — cherry blade ???? (@vitaminchex) October 13, 2025

You can make your own dopamine menu by listing activities that bring you joy in each category. Write them down in a journal, note them on your phone, or display them on your desk to easily find mood-boosting activities whenever you need them.