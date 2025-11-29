Why Kajol Believes Arguments Between Parents And Children Are Necessary: "I Look At It As A Compliment"

Renuka Shahane, Kajol and Tanuja were recently seen at the trailer launch of Uttar. While praising the concept of the film, Kajol shared a meaningful insight into how she navigates arguments with her children. She also spoke about the bond she shares with her two kids - Yug and Nysa.

On Resolving Fights With Her Children

Kajol was asked about maintaining a bond with her children and how she deals with the minor disagreements that might arise from time to time.

The actress said, "It is necessary to have arguments between parents and children. If we fight, we realise that we have raised a mind that argues with us and has a point of view of its own. So, we have raised our children to think for themselves. When they argue with me, I look at it as a compliment."

Tanuja On Kajol Arguing In Her Childhood Days

The banter then took a lighter tone when Kajol said that she never argued with her mother, actress Tanuja.

On the contrary, Tanuja said, "You did it all the time."

When Kajol Spoke About Raising A Daughter Vs A Son

In an honest and thought-provoking moment during an interview with NDTV for the promotions of her film Maa, Kajol opened up about the challenges of raising a daughter in India, especially one who has lived and studied abroad. Sharing insights from her personal life, Kajol spoke about her 22-year-old daughter, Nysa Devgan, who studied in Switzerland and has grown up with a global perspective.

"She's seen a different world," Kajol, 50, said. "But when she comes back here, I keep reminding her this is India. You can't just wear anything you want and go out. You have to be careful about your clothes, about the people around you."

Kajol admitted that it feels unfair to impose these restrictions, especially when her 14-year-old son, Yug Devgan, is treated quite differently. "He just puts on a T-shirt and shorts and walks out, whether he's going to the gym or not. There's no second thought," she said.

While Kajol's words may seem matter-of-fact, they reflect a deeper frustration at having to raise a daughter in a world that is still not equal.

"She sees it," Kajol added. "The slight unfairness of being a boy versus a girl, it's there."

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Maa, released in June 2025. She also recently turned host with the chat show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle.