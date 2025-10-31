"Felt Like I Was A Hot Air Balloon": Twinkle Khanna Only Ate Chana For 2 Months On <i>Baadshah</i> Set

Trust Twinkle Khanna to share the most bizarre stories from her life, be it professional or personal.

Once an actor and now an author, Twinkle Khanna is currently co-hosting the celebrity chat show Two Much With Twinkle And Kajol.

In the latest episode of the Prime Video series, the author shared a funny story from the time she was still acting in the movies while chatting with this week's guests -- celebrity favourite designer Manish Malhotra and actor Sonakshi Sinha.

Twinkle Khanna recalled her time on the set of the 1999 action comedy Baadshah in which she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Interestingly, she wore costumes designed by Manish Malhotra in Baadshah which meant she had to be mindful about her diet.

"In Baadshah, I ate only chana (chickpeas) for two months and then I felt like I was a hot air balloon," said the former actor on Two Much With Twinkle And Kajol.

Twinkle Khanna said she would try really hard to keep "it all in" to avoid any embarrassing situation on the film set.

"Finally, I reach the set, Shah Rukh has to pick me up, and I am like just clench, keep it all in, please, you can't have an accident right now after eating all this chana!" she recalled.

Directed by Abbas Mustan, Baadshah follows Shah Rukh Khan's titular private detective from Mumbai. Twinkle Khanna played Seema, an opinionated woman who falls in love with Baadshah after a lot of confusion and enmity.

