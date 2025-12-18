At Lalit Modi's London Birthday Bash For Vijay Mallya, A Spicy Naga Twist From Italy

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi recently hosted a pre-birthday celebration in London for fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, and it didn't take long for the gathering to draw attention.

Held at Modi's Belgrave Square residence, the evening saw a familiar mix of high-profile names, including Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, actor Idris Elba and fashion designer Manoviraj Khosla.

Photographer Jim Rydell shared a photograph from the night on his social media accounts, thanking Modi for hosting "a fabulous pre-70th birthday party in honour of Vijay Mallya." Modi responded by thanking guests for celebrating his friend's pre-birthday at his home.

The Tiny Bottle That Stood Out

While the guest list and setting did the usual rounds online, it was a detail on the table that truly caught our eye.

A clear tiny bottle labelled with the words Naga Ghost, LK in calligraphy, and Monte Vibiano, appeared in the picture.

The Naga Ghost. Photo: Instagram

The presence of the tiny bottle seemed to hint at something beyond party food servings.

Lalit Modi's Upcoming Brand

Just weeks before the party, Lalit Modi had posted on Instagram about launching a brand, LK Chilli, soon, writing, "We can't wait to introduce our brand to the world. Stay tuned-launching soon!" He also tagged Castello Monte Vibiano, an Italian estate in Umbria.

In the same post, Modi spoke about attending the estate's full moon night olive harvest and thanked the Fasola Bologna family and their team for dedicating the 2025 harvest to him. He also mentioned working with chefs to convert his recipes into a product aimed at spice and 'chilli lovers globally'.

Castello Monte Vibiano And The Italy Connect

Castello Monte Vibiano is a historic agricultural estate near Perugia, known for its olive oil, condiments and wine production and its strong focus on sustainability.

The estate has gained global recognition for achieving zero CO2 emissions without using carbon offsets and produces award-winning extra virgin olive oil and wines from indigenous Umbrian grapes.

The Fasola Bologna family owns and manages the historic Castello Monte Vibiano and have lived at the castle since acquiring it in 1892. They have been dedicated to agriculture, wine, and olive oil production for generations.

The Monte Vibiano reference on the Naga ghost pepper bottle suggests a collaboration that blends Italian agricultural expertise with bold flavours.

About Naga Ghost Pepper

The Naga ghost pepper, also known as Bhut Jolokia, originates from Northeast India and Bangladesh and is known for its extreme heat.

Certified as the world's hottest chilli, it has a distinct fruity flavour and is widely used in hot sauces, pickles and spicy curries.

Its appearance at the London celebration, paired with Lalit Modi's recent posts about an upcoming launch, points to a possible product that brings together Indian heat and Italian craftsmanship.

For now, the bottle remains a clue. But at a party that already had enough to make headlines, it added an unexpected spicy twist to the conversation.