How Kingfisher, Once India's Best Airline, Went Bankrupt With Rs 7,000 Crore In Debt

Once synonymous with glamour, luxury, and the tagline "Fly the Good Times," Kingfisher Airlines was not just an airline. It was a statement.

From celebrity-studded launches to champagne in the sky, Kingfisher redefined air travel in India when it took off in 2005. Yet, within less than a decade, the same airline that promised good times found itself grounded in terrible times, with debt, controversy, and disgrace.

By 2012, Kingfisher's wings had been clipped, and its flamboyant founder, Vijay Mallya, was at the centre of India's biggest financial scandal.

The Rise Of The King Of Good Times

When Kingfisher Airlines launched in May 2005, it was marketed as a premium carrier offering world-class service. Passengers were pampered with in-flight entertainment, gourmet meals, and stunning cabin crew uniforms designed by top fashion houses. It was a new era in Indian aviation, and Vijay Mallya, then already known as the "King of Good Times", envisioned an airline that mirrored his extravagant lifestyle.

Kingfisher Airlines was launched in May 2005.

Kingfisher quickly became a favourite among business travellers and celebrities. But the dream of a luxury airline in a market hungry for low-cost options came at a steep price.

A Premium Dream

Kingfisher's biggest problem was its business model. While competitors like IndiGo (began operations in 2006) and SpiceJet (began operations in 2005) kept costs low and focused on affordability, Kingfisher went the other way; offering luxury at every turn. From in-flight entertainment to free meals, everything was designed for indulgence, not efficiency.

But in a price-sensitive market like India, this strategy was bound to struggle. Passengers loved the experience but preferred cheaper tickets elsewhere. The high operational costs, coupled with low profit margins, made the business unsustainable.

The Air Deccan Gamble

In 2007, Mallya decided to expand by acquiring Air Deccan, India's first budget airline. It seemed like a smart move, Kingfisher could now tap into the low-cost market. But the merger turned out to be disastrous.

Air Deccan was India's first budget airline.

Air Deccan was already bleeding money, and merging the two very different brands created chaos. The integration costs skyrocketed, and the company failed to find synergy between a luxury airline and a no-frills carrier. The result? Mounting debts and confusion about Kingfisher's identity in the market.

Turbulence And A Mounting Debt

By 2011, Kingfisher's debt had ballooned to over Rs 9,000 crore. The airline defaulted on payments to oil companies, airports, aircraft lessors, and even its own employees. Strikes broke out as salaries went unpaid for months, and flights were frequently cancelled (The movie Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma was losely based on the rise and fall of Kingfisher Airlines).

The global financial crisis of 2008, rising fuel prices, and a weakening rupee worsened the situation. By late 2011, Kingfisher's planes were grounded, and on October 20, 2012, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended its flying licence.

The same year, non-bailable warrants were issued against Mallya and four other directors after they failed to appear in court over bounced cheques issued to GMR Hyderabad International Airport.

The Collapse And Aftermath

By December 31, 2012, Kingfisher officially lost its flying licence. The airline's principal debt stood at Rs 6,848 crore, but with accumulated interest and penalties, total liabilities crossed Rs 17,000 crore by 2025. The consortium of 17 nationalised and private banks that had lent to the carrier (led by the State Bank of India) struggled to recover their dues.

When Mallya left India for London on March 2, 2016, he reportedly owed around Rs 9,000 crore, including interest. Banks had already rejected his earlier settlement offer of Rs 6,868 crore during a Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) hearing in April 2016.

By then, Kingfisher's "good times" had turned into a courtroom saga.

From Airports To Courtrooms: The Long Legal Saga

Mallya's troubles began much earlier. The Service Tax Department had frozen Kingfisher's accounts in December 2011 for non-payment of Rs 70 crore.

A few months later, the Revenue Department threatened to take legal action over alleged tax evasion.

By February 21, 2013, the Special Court for Economic Offences in Bangalore had issued summons to Mallya for failing to remit tax deducted at source.

The domino effect continued: by August 2014, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had begun probing IDBI Bank's Rs 950 crore loan to Kingfisher despite its poor financial health.

In 2015, a consortium of lenders seized Kingfisher House in Mumbai, and that same year, Diageo forced Mallya to step down as chairman of United Spirits amid allegations of fund diversion.

By February 2016, the banks had moved to impound his passport. Just days later, Mallya quietly flew out of India to London.

In June 2016, the Enforcement Directorate wrote to Interpol urging a Red Corner Notice against him, calling it "obligatory" in connection with the Rs 9,000-crore bank loan fraud.

Now, as per the Debt Recovery Tribunal, the total dues to creditors, including interest and charges, climbed to Rs 17,781 crore by April 10, 2025. Of this, banks have recovered Rs 10,815 crore, leaving an outstanding amount of Rs 6,997 crore.

The UK Home Department, on February 21, conveyed India's extradition request to Westminster Magistrates' Court, where Mallya was arrested and granted bail three hours later.

Recently Mallya took his X account to slam the public banks. "The Indian Public Sector Banks who claim monies from me as a guarantor should be ashamed that they have not yet submitted an accurate statement of account of recoveries," the tweet read.

Mallya Speaks After A Decade Of Silence

In 2025, Vijay Mallya broke his long silence in a podcast with Raj Shamani (which was 3 hours 39 mins long). He blamed his downfall on "bad luck and unfortunate timing." He pointed to the 2008 global crisis and rising fuel costs as the main culprits and expressed regret over starting Kingfisher Airlines.

He claimed to have made several repayment offers that banks rejected and denied allegations of fraud or money laundering. "I am not a chor," he said, criticising the media for painting him as a villain. He apologised to former employees and described the collapse as deeply painful, but stopped short of taking full responsibility.

Where Is Mallya Now?

Mallya currently resides in the United Kingdom, where he continues to live a relatively lavish life despite his legal battles and financial controversies involving Kingfisher Airlines.

He left India in 2016 to avoid arrest, and as of 2025, he remains in the UK on bail while ongoing extradition and asylum-related legal matters are being resolved. Mallya is active on social media, often commenting on cricket and wishing people festivals, and was recently visible at his son Siddharth's wedding.

He also tweeted when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the IPL franchise founded by Vijay Mallya, won their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title in the 2025 season, ending an 18-year wait since the team's inception in 2008.

The Fall Of A Flamboyant Empire

Mallya was India's most flamboyant businessman. His parties were legendary, attended by Bollywood stars and global elites. He owned luxury cars, yachts, palatial homes, and even the Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL team.

But as Kingfisher sank, his empire unravelled. Assets were seized and auctioned, his lavish Kingfisher House in Mumbai was taken over by banks, and his name became synonymous with corporate excess.

For thousands of Kingfisher employees left jobless and unpaid, Mallya's image of extravagance only deepened resentment.

Vijay Mallya's legal battles continue now in London, where he remains on bail while Indian authorities pursue asset recovery. But back home, Kingfisher's story stands as a warning: in business, no amount of charm, champagne, or charisma can keep an airline flying if its balance sheet is broken.