Air India Launches Sale On International Flights With Premium Economy Tickets From Rs 13,300 For Round Trip

Air India, the country's flag carrier, has rolled out yet another offer for flyers looking to travel in style.

The airline has announced a special sale on Business Class and Premium Economy tickets for short-haul select international routes on September 2, 2025, making luxury travel more affordable for a limited time.

This move comes right after Air India introduced exclusive discounts for senior citizens, with 25 per cent off on domestic base fares and 10 per cent off international base fares across all cabins. Clearly, the airline has been on a spree to woo different segments of travellers with attractive offers.

What's On Offer

The sale is particularly designed for those planning trips to South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

Premium Economy return fares start from Rs 13,300, while Business Class return fares begin at Rs 34,400.

Extra Perks

According to Air India, there are additional savings for those booking directly on Air India's website or mobile app.

Flyers will not be charged any convenience fee during the sale period. Plus, they can shave off up to Rs 2,400 per passenger with the promo code FLYAI, or up to Rs 2,500 if paying with Visa cards using the promo code VISAFLY.

How To Avail The Offer

The limited-time offer was opened for bookings from 2 to 7 September 2025, and is valid for travel until 31 March 2026.

Tickets can be booked through Air India's website, app, airport ticketing offices, customer service centres, or travel agents.

However, there is a catch-on the last day of the sale, 7 September, the fares will be available exclusively on Air India's website and mobile app.

#Upgraded

Adding to the appeal, Air India has refreshed cabin interiors on 16 short-haul international routes. The airline is now consistently offering a three-class configuration-Business, Premium Economy, and Economy-on flights to destinations like Bangkok, Phuket, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, and Kathmandu. Operated with new or retrofitted aircraft, these routes promise a world-class experience for premium flyers.

Limited Seats Only

Seats under this promotion are limited and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Since fares may differ slightly across cities due to exchange rates and taxes, travellers are advised to book early to secure the best deals.

For more details including the fares, visit Air India's newsroom

