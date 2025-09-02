Air India Kicks Off New Senior Citizen Discount On Flights, How To Get It

Good news if you are 60 years or above and planning to travel: Air India has rolled out senior citizen concessions not just for domestic travel, but also across its international network.

With attractive fare reductions, additional baggage allowance, and even payment-linked savings, the scheme promises to make flying a lot more affordable for older passengers.

The Details : International Flights

Air India is offering up to 10 per cent off on base fares across all cabins for international journeys. On top of that, passengers can get:

One free date change (fare difference payable)

Additional baggage allowance of 10 kg or one piece per passenger

Pro Tip: When combined with UPI-linked benefits, the savings increase further. By using promo code UPIPROMO at checkout while paying through UPI, travellers can get up to Rs 2000 off per passenger on both the website and app.

The deal also comes with extra baggage allowance which has been defined per cabin class:

Economy: 10 kg extra (up to 40 kg max)

10 kg extra (up to 40 kg max) Premium economy: 10 kg extra (up to 45 kg max)

10 kg extra (up to 45 kg max) Business: 10 kg extra (up to 50 kg max)

Under the piece concept, economy and premium economy travellers can carry 2 pieces of 23 kg each, while business class passengers can carry 2 pieces of 32 kg each.

Domestic Flight Discounts For Seniors

There's more. Senior citizens can also get up to 25 per cent off on base fares for domestic travel. This is applicable across the Air India network when selecting the 'Senior Citizen' option in the concession type.

Photo: Air India

A similar discount can also be availed here, with minimum of Rs 200 off per passenger when paying via UPI using the code UPIPROMO.

The Fare Rules

Baggage allowance : 15 kg

: 15 kg Date change : One free change if made more than three days before departure. Beyond that, charges apply of Rs 1500 if more than three days before, and Rs 3000 within three days of departure.

: One free change if made more than three days before departure. Beyond that, charges apply of Rs 1500 if more than three days before, and Rs 3000 within three days of departure. Cancellations : Rs 2000 if done more than three days before travel, and Rs 3500 within three days of departure.

: Rs 2000 if done more than three days before travel, and Rs 3500 within three days of departure. No-show penalties: Change fee Rs 5000; refund not permitted.

How To Avail The Discount

Tickets under this scheme can be purchased through Air India's city or airport ticketing offices, customer support executives, website, or app. Remember to carry a valid photo ID showing their date of birth to prove eligibility (if booking offline).

According to the Air India site, identity verification will be strictly enforced.

Passengers are required to present their ID at the time of ticketing, during check-in, and at boarding.

Failure to do so can lead to boarding denial. In such cases, Air India may impose a penalty of twice the booked fare plus applicable taxes. Surprise checks may also be carried out by airport managers.

The Terms And Conditions

Of course, there are terms and conditions here. Remember: