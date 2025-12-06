In Los Angeles: What To See, Eat And Do In The Land Of Hollywood Dreams

Los Angeles is the destination of cinematic dreams, endless sunshine and that unmistakable Californian vibe. It's the kind of place where one day you're strolling down palm-fringed boulevards spotting celebrities at brunch, and the next you're exploring the backstage of your favourite TV shows.

LA is vast, glittering and layered and deciding what to do here can feel like trying to pick your favourite star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But don't worry, we've got you covered. Here's your go-to guide to the must-do experiences across the Los Angeles region that mix wellness, culture, food, shopping and a little bit of magic.

Start With A Little Zen: Yoga By The Beach In Santa Monica

If your LA fantasy involves ocean breezes, glowing skin and a sense of "I've got my life together", then Santa Monica Beach is your place to start. This stretch of sand is synonymous with California cool, and with its health-conscious crowd and "good vibes only" attitude, it's no surprise yoga has found its home here.

Yoga by the Santa Monica — pure calm. (Photo: Visit California)

Picture this: you're on your mat, waves crashing just a few feet away, gulls' overhead, and the salty air filling your lungs. Around you are locals who have perfected their handstands, tourists trying to strike a warrior pose for Instagram, and joggers with enviable abs running by. Whether you're a seasoned yogi or just need a gentle stretch after your flight, a yoga session by the beach in Santa Monica is both energising and restorative, the ultimate LA reset button.

Go Barbie Mode: Ride The Pink Jeep Around Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills is more than just a zip code; it's an idea, a mood, a movie set you can step into. Sure, you could take a selfie at the iconic Beverly Hills sign like everyone else, but why not elevate the experience? Enter the pink Jeep tour, an open-air ride through the region's most glamorous streets in a vehicle that's as eye-catching as the mansions around you.

A pink Jeep ride in Beverly Hills is a must-do. (Photo: Author)

This private tour lets you see the Beverly Hills you've been dreaming of palm-lined boulevards, ornate gates hiding celebrity estates, and boutiques that redefine the word "luxury".

The piece de resistance? Instead of the classic green-and-white Beverly Hills sign, you'll get your photo op at the pink Beverly Hills sign, fewer crowds, better lighting, and a whole lot of attitude.

The prettiest stop in Beverly Hills — the pink sign. (Photo: Author)

Think of it as Barbie mode meets Pretty Woman; in fact, the tour even stops at the hotel from the film for that perfect Instagram moment. With the sun on your face and the wind in your hair, it's the quintessential LA glam ride.

Indulge in Retail Therapy: Shopping On Rodeo Drive

Few shopping districts are as iconic as Rodeo Drive. Even if you're not in the mood to splurge on a designer bag, walking along this palm-lined stretch in Beverly Hills is an experience in itself. Each storefront is a mini work of art, crystal chandeliers, sculptural window displays, and door staff who could easily double as runway models.

Iconic streets and iconic style- Rodeo Drive (Photo: Visit California)

This is where high fashion lives, from Chanel to Gucci, but it's also where you'll spot some of the region's best people-watching. Celebrities, influencers, and tourists all mingle in this three-block luxury paradise. Pro tip: stop at one of the chic cafés lining the area for a coffee and croissant between boutiques. Even window-shopping here feels like stepping into a movie scene.

Step Inside Your Favourite Shows: Warner Bros Studios Tour

If you've ever watched an episode of Friends, Spider-Man's upside-down kiss, or Harry Potter receiving his Hogwarts letter and thought "I wish I could be there," Warner Bros Studios in Burbank makes it possible. This behind-the-scenes tour is one of LA's most beloved experiences and for good reason.

A little movie magic at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour (Photo: Author)

You'll start by wandering through the New York backlot, where you'll quickly realise the "streets" are actually facades. Peek behind the doors and you'll find just enough space for an actor to step out before the camera rolls. It's movie magic up close.

But the real joy begins on Stage 24, the Friends set. Sit on the famous orange sofa at Central Perk, step into Monica's kitchen, or channel your inner Joey in his and Chandler's living room. Photo ops are everywhere. Afterward, grab a coffee at the recreated Café Central Perk for a meta caffeine fix.

The legendary Stage 24 from the hit show 'Friends'

The tour also dives into the DC Universe, with costumes, vehicles and props from Batman, Wonder Woman and beyond. Then step into the wizarding world of Harry Potter, where you can crawl under the cupboard under the stairs, try the Sorting Hat experience, and even snap a photo as hundreds of Hogwarts letters fly your way. Whether you're a film buff or just love a good behind-the-scenes moment, Warner Bros Studios brings Hollywood storytelling to life.

Celebrate Cinema: The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Opened in 2021, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is the region's crown jewel for film lovers. This isn't just a museum about actors, it's about the entire filmmaking process. Spread across three floors, the "Stories of Cinema" exhibition traces the evolution of film from silent black-and-white reels to today's digital epics.

Since 2021, the Academy of Motion Pictures, has been a must for film lovers. (Photo: Visit California & Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board)

Here, you'll find one of the first Oscars ever awarded (Best Cinematographer, Sunrise, 1927), original costumes from classics like The Wizard of Oz and Gladiator, vintage cameras, and screenplays that shaped cinema history. Don't miss the Oscar Experience, a simulation that lets you walk the red carpet and hold a real Oscar as flashbulbs pop around you. It's pure Hollywood fantasy brought to life.

One of the most innovative parts of the museum is the "Colour in Motion" exhibition, which features a hands-on Colour Arcade. As you move, colours swirl and shift around you, showing the impact of colour in cinema. End your visit by catching a film at the in-house Academy Awards Theatre, we watched Die Hard and the sound was so crisp it felt like the Nakatomi Plaza was right there.Tickets are 25 dollars, and advance booking is highly recommended.

Stroll, Snack and People-Watch: The Original Farmers Market

No trip to Los Angeles County is complete without tasting its local flavours, and there's no better place to do that than the Original Farmers Market at 3rd and Fairfax. Since 1934, this spot has been a beloved gathering place for locals and visitors alike. Today, it's home to nearly 100 vendors selling everything from fresh produce and artisanal cheeses to handmade souvenirs and international street food.

Original Farmers Market — classic and so worth it. (Photo: Visit California & Dotdash Meredith)

Take your time wandering through the stalls. Grab a coffee and croissant at one of the bakeries, stock up on fresh fruit for your Airbnb fridge, and definitely try Noodle Art if you're craving something spicy - their handmade noodles are legendary. This isn't just a market; it's a slice of LA history, nestled in one of the region's most vibrant neighbourhoods.

Bite Into a Classic: In-N-Out Burger

Finally, no LA experience is complete without an In-N-Out Burger run. It's California's most beloved fast-food chain for a reason: juicy mustard-fried patties, grilled onions, chopped chilies, and that secret sauce that isn't really a secret but still tastes like magic.

Every outlet is perpetually packed, but it's part of the ritual. Order your burger "Animal Style" for the full experience, grab a paper hat for a photo, and eat it in your car with the windows rolled down while palm trees sway overhead. You're officially living the LA dream.

In-N-Out — the ultimate California bite. (Photo: Author)

Los Angeles is the kind of destination that rewards curiosity. One moment you're in a yoga pose on the sand, the next you're holding a real Oscar or sipping coffee where your favourite sitcom characters once sat. It's this blend of glamour, grit, nostalgia and novelty that makes LA irresistible.

Whether you're here for a weekend or a week, carve out time for both the tourist icons and the offbeat experiences. Ride the pink Jeep instead of a regular bus. Do yoga with a Pacific Ocean soundtrack. Shop where Julia Roberts filmed Pretty Woman. And always, always leave space for an In-N-Out Burger run.

LA is more than just a destination, it's a mood, a story, and a memory waiting to be made.