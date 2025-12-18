Lalit Modi's Lavish Party For Vijay Mallya's 70th Birthday At London Home

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi hosted a high-profile pre-birthday celebration in London for fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya. The gathering, at Modi's residence at Belgrave Square, had Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw in attendance.

Among the guests was photographer Jim Rydell, who posted a photograph of Modi and Mallya. He wrote on X, “Thank you to Lalit K Modi for hosting a fabulous pre-70th Birthday party in honour of Vijay Mallya last night at his beautiful London Home.”

Lalit Modi responded, “Thank you all for coming and celebrating my friend Vijay Mallya's pre-birthday bash at my house.”

Thank you all for coming and celebrating my friend @TheVijayMallya pre birthday bash at my house ???????????????? https://t.co/gXBVRhKy75 — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) December 17, 2025

Rydell also offered a glimpse into the celebration on Instagram, where he shared the invitation card for the event. The invite read, “Rima (Bouri) and Lalit invite you to a glamorous evening in honour of their dear friend Vijay Mallya, celebrating the king of good times.” The card featured a cartoon-style image of the former airline tycoon.

Photographs from the evening showed a mix of prominent personalities from their respective fields. Actor Idris Elba and fashion designer Manoviraj Khosla were also there. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw appeared in two pictures - one alongside Khosla and another in which she was seen in conversation with Elba.

Earlier, Modi celebrated his 63rd birthday with a lavish party in London, attended by close friends, including Vijay Mallya. The high-energy celebration was held at the exclusive Maddox Club in Mayfair, where the former IPL commissioner was seen cutting a birthday cake, dancing, and interacting with guests.

The duo was also spotted together earlier this year at a private karaoke evening hosted by Modi, which drew over 300 guests, including cricketer Chris Gayle.

Both Modi and Mallya continue to live in the United Kingdom, facing multiple legal cases in India related to financial and regulatory matters, allegations they have consistently disputed.