Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Joins Debate On Alleged Wheelchair Abuse At Airports: "Charge Rs 5,000"

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw reacted to a viral video alleging the widespread misuse of airport wheelchair services by able-bodied passengers, suggesting that charging a fee would help differentiate genuine passengers from others. It all started when a video, originally shared by a Chinese user on X, showed a long queue of passengers in wheelchairs at an airport, being assisted by airline staff. The original post claimed that on US-India routes, the proportion of passengers using wheelchairs could be as high as 80%, many of whom were allegedly seeking priority boarding and end-to-end service despite being physically fit.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw reshared the video and proposed a solution: "They should charge an additional Rs 5000 per airport n then they will see how many genuine passengers there are!".

See the post here:

They should charge an additional ₹5000 per airport n then they will see how many genuine passengers there are! https://t.co/U12fJwBTtx — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) November 16, 2025

Shaw's comment has generated a mixed reaction online. Some social media users agreed that a nominal fee could discourage the "if it's free then why not" attitude and act as a "filter" for genuine needs.

Other users argued that a charge would unfairly burden people with genuine disabilities or age-related mobility issues. Some also noted that many elderly travellers, who may not speak English or be confident navigating large international airports alone, request wheelchair assistance for guidance and support, not just to "scam" the system.

One user commented, "If your concern is they are using wheelchair to board first, you could always board em last. Asking for extra money makes one sound elitist and out of touch with the pains of the middle class and of the elderly. You don't want to sound like the billionaire that asked em to have cake."

Another commented, "It's the doting children in the US and India organizing this for their parents so they do not have to deal with transfers. The chair is meant for the disabled. Some are aged parents with real problems. But most are fit. But when do rules come in the way?! Disabled is just a word! And it's only $100. Maybe, the parents might say, "this is shameful, I am only 55 and can walk." But convenience, however shameful, cannot go unused is the general approach."

A third user wrote, "Ah that's a bit insensitive take from your side, Kiran. Let's look at the problem here - elderly (able or disabled) needing to navigate airport transfers, immigration with language barrier. Framing the problem this way might open up different solution approaches."

Airlines generally advise passengers to pre-book wheelchair assistance when purchasing tickets to ensure availability.