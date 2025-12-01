Inside Lalit Modi's Lavish London Birthday: Dance, Lights And Vijay Mallya

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi celebrated his 63rd birthday over the weekend with a high-energy party in London, where his close friends, including fellow fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, were in attendance.

Modi shared glimpses of the night on Instagram, posting videos wherein he was seen cutting a birthday cake, dancing, and mingling with guests at the Maddox Club in Mayfair. The venue, known for its exclusivity, reportedly has a minimum table spend of around 1,000 Pounds (approximately Rs 1.18 lakh).

In the videos, a specially created birthday track plays in the background, repeating the line, “Happy birthday, Lalit. King of smiles.” The clips show Modi enjoying the night surrounded by friends, disco lights, and celebratory decor.

Thanking his partner Rima Bouri, Modi wrote, “What a beautiful dancing weekend with friends and family over my birthday. What a party you organised [Rima], the love of my life.”

Mallya, who once owned IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and also lives in London, was seen among the guests.

Earlier, in July, Modi and Mallya were seen singing Frank Sinatra's “My Way” at a lavish private gathering in London.

The karaoke night, which Modi described as his “annual summer party,” was hosted at his London residence and attended by more than 310 guests, some of whom flew in from abroad.

Cricketer Chris Gayle was among the attendees and posted a photo with both Modi and Mallya, thanking them for the “lovely evening.” Modi, in his post, joked that the video might “break the internet” and thanked musician Carlton Braganza for the karaoke setup.

Both men, facing serious charges in India, have been living in the UK. Modi, accused in multiple ED cases involving money laundering and FEMA violations, left India in 2010 and calls the allegations politically driven.

Mallya, declared a fugitive economic offender over Kingfisher Airlines' unpaid loans, lost his appeal this year against a 2021 UK bankruptcy order. He has claimed Indian authorities have recovered more than the airline's debt and continues to contest the CBI's fraud case.