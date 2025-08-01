Lalit Modi Posts New Photos Of Him And Vijay Mallya - This Time At Oval

Fugitive billionaires Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya have now shared photos of them enjoying the India-England test match at the Oval in London.

In posts on Instagram and X on Friday, Mr Modi, who founded the Indian Premier League and fled India in 2010 after several allegations of financial wrongdoing, shared photos of him with Mr Mallya and others at the famed cricket stadium. The other people in the photos include explosive West Indies batsman Chris Gayle - who also played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru - and Farokh Engineer, one of the original poster boys for Indian cricket.

He captioned the Instagram post, "Enjoying the cricket at the #oval with @rima1b and Vijay Mallya and lots of friends."

In the post with the photos with Vijay Mallya, he wrote, "At the oval with @TheVijayMallya

#universeboss #chrisgayle."

Mr Mallya, 69, the former chairman of United Breweries and promoter of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, fled India in 2016 after allegations of fraud. The Indian government declared him a "fugitive economic offender" under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

The businessman had defaulted on loans and owes banks in India approximately 9,000 crore. In a podcast in June, he had said he would "seriously consider" returning to India if he is assured of a fair trial and a dignified existence.

Earlier this month, Mr Modi had also shared a video of him and Mr Mallya singing Frank Sinatra's 'My Way' at a gathering hosted by the IPL founder at his residence in London.

That gathering of over 300 people also included Chris Gayle.